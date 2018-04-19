EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 77.82A (143.8%), 11.069V 5V: 30.25A (137.5%), 5.15V 3.3V: 30.5A (127.1%), 3.23V 5VSB: 5A (166.67%), 4.919V OPP 915.48W (140.8%) OTP ✓ (180°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The PSU shuts down with 77.82A on its +12V rail. We suspect that this is not because of over-current protection on this rail, but due to under-voltage protection.

In our opinion, this PSU's over-power protection is set too high; it should kick in at around 120-125% of the maximum-rated capacity to keep the +12V rail within spec.

Over-temperature protection has a pretty high triggering point, too. This is something we've encountered in plenty of semi-passive PSUs.



