EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 77.82A (143.8%), 11.069V 5V: 30.25A (137.5%), 5.15V 3.3V: 30.5A (127.1%), 3.23V 5VSB: 5A (166.67%), 4.919V
|OPP
|915.48W (140.8%)
|OTP
|✓ (180°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
The PSU shuts down with 77.82A on its +12V rail. We suspect that this is not because of over-current protection on this rail, but due to under-voltage protection.
In our opinion, this PSU's over-power protection is set too high; it should kick in at around 120-125% of the maximum-rated capacity to keep the +12V rail within spec.
Over-temperature protection has a pretty high triggering point, too. This is something we've encountered in plenty of semi-passive PSUs.
Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?
Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.
EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?
