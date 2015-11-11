EVGA Z170 Classified Review

Noctua NH-12S deals Noctua NH-L12S, Premium Low... Amazon Prime £45.69 View Noctua NH-U12S, Premium CPU... Amazon Prime £59.99 £53.25 View Reduced Price Noctua NH-U12S Slim CPU... Novatech Ltd £54.98 View Noctua AMD Threadripper... Scan £69.98 View Show More Deals

How We Test & Results

How We Test

Test System Components

We’re using our standardized test system, minus its LGA 2011 motherboard, CPU and DDR4-2400, to measure the performance of every LGA 1151 test board. Replacements for those parts include today’s Z170 Classified motherboard, Intel’s Core i7-6700K, and G.Skill’s overclockable Ripjaws V DDR4-3600.

Drivers

Graphics GeForce 353.30 Chipset Intel INF 10.0.27

Benchmark Suite

Synthetics 3DMark 11 Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only 3DMark Professional Version: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark PCMark 8 Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test SiSoftware Sandra Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks Games Battlefield 4 Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar"Test Set 1: Medium Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAOTest Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO Grid 2 Version 1.0.85.8679, Direct X 11, Built-in BenchmarkTest Set 1: High Quality, No AATest Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA Arma 3 Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase"Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AFTest Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF Far Cry 3 V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost"Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC, SSAOTest Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO Applications Adobe After Effects CC Version 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly Adobe Photoshop CC Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates Adobe Premeire Pro CC Version 7.0.0 (342), 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality iTunes Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format Lame MP3 Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 kb/s) Handbrake CLI Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 SecondsAudio: PCM-S16, 48000 Hz, 2-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile) TotalCodeStudio 2.5 Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV ABBYY FineReader Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages Adobe Acrobat 11 Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption Autodesk 3ds Max 2013 Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080 Blender Version: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1 Visual Studio 2010 Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted WinZip Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r" WinRAR Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3" 7-Zip Version 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"

Comparison Motherboards

ASRock Z170 Extreme6

Biostar Gaming Z170X

ECS Z170-Claymore

Test Results

Synthetics

The Z170 Classified runs with the top half of competitors in the majority of synthetic benchmarks, which is good news for us since any standouts usually require in-depth investigation. Simply put, it’s no longer possible to get more performance out of a CPU or GPU without overclocking, and overclocking one product without overclocking its competitors would be unfair.

Gaming

The Z170 Classified fell slightly behind at the DRAM-bottlenecked “High” preset of Grid 2, but pulled slightly ahead at our “High Quality” settings in Far Cry 3. Retests proved both of these results consistent, and the average of all games shows that the Z170 Classified produces average performance when using a single graphics card on its CPU-connected top slot.

Productivity

Two of EVGA’s competitors pulled ahead slightly in our Adobe Premiere test, but the Z170 Classified finished so close to the top in so many tests that it retained 99.9% the performance of the average of all tested products.

Power, Heat & Efficiency

The Z170 Classified needs a few extra watts at idle, probably to power the few extra parts that make it a premium board, but still keeps full-load wattage reasonable. It’s 1.6% above average efficiency results from the Z170-Claymore’s downward pull on the curve.