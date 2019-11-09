Fractal Design Ion SFX Gold 500W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Results 1-8: Load Regulation (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is much longer than what the ATX spec requires (17ms). Moreover, the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Results 13-14: Inrush Current (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is at normal levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.346A 1.978A 1.974A 0.977A 49.753 83.262% 0 <6.0 44.94°C 0.935 11.994V 5.060V 3.345V 5.121V 59.755 40.24°C 115.18V 2 5.744A 2.969A 2.963A 1.174A 99.854 87.955% 0 <6.0 45.63°C 0.973 12.002V 5.056V 3.342V 5.112V 113.529 40.50°C 115.17V 3 9.475A 3.465A 3.441A 1.372A 149.746 88.980% 893 20.7 41.02°C 0.981 12.005V 5.052V 3.340V 5.103V 168.291 46.67°C 115.17V 4 13.209A 3.964A 3.956A 1.571A 199.773 89.580% 903 20.9 41.57°C 0.982 12.004V 5.048V 3.337V 5.093V 223.010 47.59°C 115.17V 5 16.606A 4.958A 4.947A 1.771A 249.869 89.513% 977 23.2 42.16°C 0.985 12.005V 5.045V 3.335V 5.084V 279.144 48.45°C 115.16V 6 20.002A 5.952A 5.940A 1.972A 299.950 89.011% 1349 32.5 42.77°C 0.984 12.006V 5.041V 3.333V 5.073V 336.981 49.73°C 115.16V 7 23.401A 6.949A 6.934A 2.173A 350.083 88.469% 1667 39.0 43.27°C 0.983 12.007V 5.038V 3.331V 5.063V 395.713 51.22°C 115.16V 8 26.796A 7.946A 7.930A 2.376A 400.203 87.883% 1863 42.3 43.72°C 0.983 12.009V 5.035V 3.329V 5.052V 455.381 52.70°C 115.15V 9 30.591A 8.448A 8.416A 2.379A 449.911 87.454% 2009 44.4 44.73°C 0.984 12.010V 5.032V 3.327V 5.045V 514.457 54.10°C 115.14V 10 34.153A 8.950A 8.933A 2.983A 499.925 86.859% 2070 46.4 45.11°C 0.986 12.011V 5.029V 3.325V 5.029V 575.557 55.25°C 115.14V 11 38.308A 8.953A 8.935A 2.987A 549.952 86.293% 2082 46.7 46.20°C 0.987 12.014V 5.028V 3.324V 5.023V 637.309 56.84°C 115.14V CL1 0.150A 12.001A 12.001A 0.000A 102.203 83.351% 1260 31.4 43.82°C 0.974 12.016V 5.036V 3.330V 5.112V 122.617 50.54°C 115.17V CL2 41.016A 1.005A 1.000A 1.000A 506.168 87.795% 2079 46.6 45.21°C 0.986 12.012V 5.047V 3.338V 5.074V 576.532 55.63°C 115.13V

During the first two tests, the PSU's fan is inactive, while afterward, it starts spinning at low speeds till the sixth test. The unit's efficiency is satisfactory, despite the high operating temperatures. Still, the APFC converter's performance could be improved since, even at high loads, the PF readings are not as close to unity as in other, similar spec products.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.216A 0.493A 0.478A 0.195A 19.668 73.564% 0 <6.0 0.800 11.981V 5.066V 3.348V 5.136V 26.736 115.18V 2 2.483A 0.990A 0.984A 0.390A 40.071 82.432% 0 <6.0 0.919 11.988V 5.062V 3.346V 5.132V 48.611 115.18V 3 3.680A 1.483A 1.466A 0.585A 59.540 85.960% 0 <6.0 0.952 11.993V 5.060V 3.345V 5.126V 69.265 115.18V 4 4.948A 1.979A 1.973A 0.781A 79.966 87.174% 0 <6.0 0.963 11.997V 5.058V 3.343V 5.121V 91.731 115.18V

The fan doesn't spin, at all, at light loads, even at high operating temperatures.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.691A 0.198A 0.197A 0.049A 10.180 60.802% 0 <6.0 0.650 11.965V 5.059V 3.345V 5.137V 16.743 115.17V

The PSU's efficiency isn't even close to 70%, which is what the ATX spec will require, according to our sources, at least, from 2020.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 Results 15-18: Efficiency (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency with light (20-80W) loads is fine, but this doesn't look to be the case with normal loads (10-100% of the PSU's max-rated capacity).

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.514 73.534% 0.112 5.139V 0.699 115.17V 2 0.250A 1.285 76.126% 0.225 5.136V 1.688 115.17V 3 0.550A 2.823 77.194% 0.337 5.132V 3.657 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.126 76.990% 0.405 5.125V 6.658 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.678 77.462% 0.440 5.118V 9.912 115.15V 6 3.000A 15.273 75.751% 0.485 5.091V 20.162 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail's efficiency is not high enough to meet the Corsair competition.

Power Consumption In Idle and Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.025V 5.059V 3.344V 5.138V 5.068 0.484 115.2V Standby 0.045 0.008 115.21V

Image 1 of 2 Results 21-22: Vampire Power (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire lower is low, with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is not as aggressive as it is in the 650W Ion SFX model.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operating range has a weird shape, and it is not as large as we expected. With more than 330W load the PSU's fan exceeds 30 db(A) and with more than 375W it enters the 35-40 dB(A) range. The fan profile could be more relaxed, but Seasonic's engineers also had to make sure that the PSU will outlive the extra-long warranty.

