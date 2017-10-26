FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the HPT750M's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The HPT750M's overall performance is pretty high, coming close to Seasonic's Focus 750 and the excellent Corsair RM750x. That latter model only has a single EPS connector though, which you already know we find disappointing.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

FSP's price lands near to the competition, so its HPT750M achieves a respectable performance per dollar score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Noise is kept low (much lower than Seasonic's Focus 750). However, all of Corsair's high-end PSUs are quieter at under 20 dB(A).

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Compared to similarly-capable competitors, the HPT750M fares pretty well. It lands in third place when we chart average efficiency.



