G.Skill Trident Z DDR4-3200, C14, 32GB, Quad-Channel Kit Review

The best performing quad-channel kit we’ve tested, G.Skill’s Trident Z F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW appears a reasonable value when compared to other premium DDR4.

Introducing Trident Z 3200 at CAS 14

The differences between G.Skill’s model F4-3200C14Q-32GTZ and competing samples need not be black and white. After all, the same memory is available in black and red or silver and white. G.Skill differentiates these colors in the model number by adding KW to the black and white set, and SW to the silver and white set. Without those extra letters, buyers can expect the black and red set. The rest of the model name is fairly self-explanatory, with its Q indicating quad DIMMs.

That means the full part number, including color code, of today’s test candidate is F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW. You won’t find these at Newegg yet, as G.Skill appears to be waiting for a little more press coverage before launching the new color. Specifically, the firm appears to be waiting for this review.

As with the colors you can already buy, this black and white kit is spec’d at DDR4-3200 CAS 14-14-14-34, using XMP programming to enable its non-stock 1.35V. Some motherboards will let you enable XMP using a button or switch, but most require you to enter firmware to enable this manufacturer-defined overclocking profile.

Prior to enabling XMP mode, motherboards will boot normally with the F4-3200C14Q-32GTZKW kit running industry-standard DDR4-2133 CAS 15 timings. Though motherboards that lack XMP technology could potentially be configured manually, most boards that allow manual adjustment also have XMP.

Since it’s a quad-channel kit, G.Skill requested that we break out the old LGA 2011 hardware and update it with one of Intel’s recently-launched Broadwell-E processors.

Test System Configuration

CPU Cooler Swiftech Apogree GTX liquid cooling with MCP655-B Pump and 3x120mm radiator Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking

Broadwell-E overclocking difficulties include its horrific thermal output and, in many cases, severe memory overclocking limits. We told G.Skill what was going on with our test system, yet the firm persisted in its Broadwell-E requests. Perhaps they’re more interested in showcasing its stock bandwidth and latency tuning potential?

DDR4 Rated Specification Comparison

Breaking out a new processor would mean retesting some old modules, just to set a performance baseline. The firm’s Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 kit helps us separate processor limits from memory limits, while Corsair’s Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 offers more direct competition with its matching DDR4-3200 data rate.



