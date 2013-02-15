Four Keyboards And Four Mice For LAN Party Gamers, Rounded-Up

Razer Orochi And Thermaltake Theron

Razer Orochi

The Orochi is arguably the oddest mouse in our comparison for its wired/wireless hybrid connectivity. At just 4,000 DPI, its maximum sensitivity is also a little lower than the other three mice. However, the Orachi’s polling rate is equal to the others when it's used in wired mode. Communicating wirelessly, maximum DPI drops to 2,000, and the mouse's polling rate is limited to 125 Hz (or 8 ms).

For our purposes, we're testing the mouse with its cord; our tests just wouldn't be fair otherwise.

Practically, the Orochi’s small form factor is great for traveling notebook users. You might even have enough room to use the mouse on your laptop's wrist rests if you're using a large enough system (something with a 15-inch screen should do the trick).

At $70, though, the Orochi is definitely a premium product for its small size.

Thermaltake Tt eSports Theron

Thermaltake has a long history of involvement in the LAN party scene. Perhaps best-known for its aftermarket coolers, power supplies, and cases, the peripheral space is a more recent aspiration.

On paper, the Theron is very similar to the G500. It’s a palm-grip, laser-sensor mouse, with adjustable resolution. However, the Theron’s shape is different enough that it feels completely different. Overall, it’s a bit larger and heavier than any other mouse in this round-up. And, as a result, it might be a better option if you have larger-than-average hands. Our sole concern is that the grip we needed to control this mouse sometimes caused us to accidentally hit the DPI adjustment buttons.

Thermaltake's Theron has customizable lighting on the top, sides, and scroll wheel. While purely cosmetic, the added bling is often popular at LAN parties, and it complements the LEDs typical of modern gaming rigs. Priced at $70, the Theron is right in line with the other mice we're reviewing.