Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Battery Life And Recharge Time
Battery Life
Testing a tablet’s battery life tends to be highly variable unless you control the entire experience from beginning to end. Cumulatively, touch gestures don’t have a great impact on battery life. The biggest factors are CPU/GPU processing, screen brightness, volume, and Wi-Fi use. In order to accurately measure battery life, I coded a script that automatically plays MP3s at 50% volume while browsing different Wikipedia pages every 12 minutes. This benchmark is probably overkill, but it gives you an idea of a worst-case scenario.
Recharge Time
Charging times are a double-edged sword. Ideally, you want a nice slow charge so that your battery lasts more than a few hundred cycles. Fast charge times keep you away from the wall socket longer, but in the long run, they cut down on the health of the battery. Usually, the rate of charge starts to slow down somewhere in the 80% to 95% range, which is why the charging time from 0% to 10% is faster than 90% to 100%.
This is the Galaxy Tab 10.1's Achilles' heel. If the battery is completely drained, it almost takes a quarter of a day to get it fully charged again. That could be a problem for more hurried road warriors.
After trying the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, I would say it's just a little too immature still. A good year or two and tablets will be perfect for browsing, gaming, and some other tasks while also being lightweight and easy to use even compared to laptops.
-Full USB port for mouse, keyboard, portable hard disks/thumb drives, cameras
-Overclocked and stable dual core CPU @ 1.504 Ghz (big change in performance)
-Customizable and open operating system (and it's going to get better with ICS)
-Honeycomb 3.2
-Netflix and Hulu working
-Mount drives from Linux, Windows, and OSX
-Websites with Flash that look the same as on a PC browser (now theres a concept)
-Wide screen 16:9
-5MP rear camera + front facing camera.
-HDMI out
-Charges back up in 1hr