Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Display Quality: Black And White Uniformity
|Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|345.6031
|352.6490
|351.8149
|331.9288
|360.4424
|347.1947
|321.4645
|347.6201
|365.9216
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.3403
|0.3230
|0.3160
|0.3152
|0.3210
|0.2978
|0.3179
|0.3239
|0.3419
White uniformity is fair, though it's a little uneven in the bottom corners. Black uniformity is poor because the right side is able to achieve lower luminosity, which throws off uniformity of the panel as a whole.
Fortunately, we see little to no light bleed, which was an issue with some iPad 2s that employed IPS panels from Samsung.
Or am I missing something here?
But the author is right: if there is one reason Apple should sue Samsung, it's for copying the price structure of the iPad!
The 10.1 is still too slow for certain browsing. Flash is good as long as you don't want to rewind or fast forward through it. It sometimes slows down when I try typing also.
Since Apple produces both hardware and software, they can optimize their OS for the exact hardware they put out.
After trying the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, I would say it's just a little too immature still. A good year or two and tablets will be perfect for browsing, gaming, and some other tasks while also being lightweight and easy to use even compared to laptops.
-Full USB port for mouse, keyboard, portable hard disks/thumb drives, cameras
-Overclocked and stable dual core CPU @ 1.504 Ghz (big change in performance)
-Customizable and open operating system (and it's going to get better with ICS)
-Honeycomb 3.2
-Netflix and Hulu working
-Mount drives from Linux, Windows, and OSX
-Websites with Flash that look the same as on a PC browser (now theres a concept)
-Wide screen 16:9
-5MP rear camera + front facing camera.
-HDMI out
-Charges back up in 1hr