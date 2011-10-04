Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Display Quality: Black And White Uniformity

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 White Luminance cd/m^2 345.6031 352.6490 351.8149 331.9288 360.4424 347.1947 321.4645 347.6201 365.9216 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.3403 0.3230 0.3160 0.3152 0.3210 0.2978 0.3179 0.3239 0.3419

White uniformity is fair, though it's a little uneven in the bottom corners. Black uniformity is poor because the right side is able to achieve lower luminosity, which throws off uniformity of the panel as a whole.

Fortunately, we see little to no light bleed, which was an issue with some iPad 2s that employed IPS panels from Samsung.