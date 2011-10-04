Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet

Camera Quality

Front-Facing 2.0 MP Camera: Low Light

The Galaxy Tab 10.1's front-facing camera is sufficient for video conferencing, but it really demands decent lighting to avoid streaming grainy video. Poorly-lit environments aren't much of a problem for the rear-facing camera, but quality still falls shy of what we're able to achieve with Motorola's Xoom and Acer's Iconia A500.

Rear-Facing Camera: Flash Off

Enabling the flash yields better shots, but the light seems poorly distributed in close-up pictures (more so than other tablets that have passed through out SoCal lab, at least).

Rear-Facing Camera: Flash On

Outdoors and in full sunlight, the Galaxy Tab 10.1 performs as well as any other point-and-shoot camera. The biggest problem is that Samsung omits a zoom function, which forces you to crop your own pictures after they've been shot.