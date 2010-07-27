Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Performance Analysis

It’s not always easy to keep track of which card wins and loses in individual benchmarks, or by how much. While today’s performance numbers were far more consistent than those of most graphics reviews, we thought there might be a few readers who could still use a breakdown of average performance.

At 1680x1050, the GeForce GTX 460 SLI configuration outpaces the GTX 480 by a wide enough margin that it wins even with anti-aliasing enabled.

1920x1080 results give the GeForce GTX 480 its second beating, yet even the single GeForce GTX 460 produces adequate frame rates, on average.

If you can afford a 2560x1600 display, you’ll want nothing less than a GeForce GTX 460 SLI configuration. The average doesn’t show how it stumbled in a few benchmarks, but it absolutely slams the single-card GeForce GTX 480. Of course, we have a pair of GeForce GTX 480s to show off in this quarter's System Builder Marathon, and that is a performance segment unto itself.