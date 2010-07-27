Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Performance Analysis
It’s not always easy to keep track of which card wins and loses in individual benchmarks, or by how much. While today’s performance numbers were far more consistent than those of most graphics reviews, we thought there might be a few readers who could still use a breakdown of average performance.
At 1680x1050, the GeForce GTX 460 SLI configuration outpaces the GTX 480 by a wide enough margin that it wins even with anti-aliasing enabled.
1920x1080 results give the GeForce GTX 480 its second beating, yet even the single GeForce GTX 460 produces adequate frame rates, on average.
If you can afford a 2560x1600 display, you’ll want nothing less than a GeForce GTX 460 SLI configuration. The average doesn’t show how it stumbled in a few benchmarks, but it absolutely slams the single-card GeForce GTX 480. Of course, we have a pair of GeForce GTX 480s to show off in this quarter's System Builder Marathon, and that is a performance segment unto itself.
I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
The only reason to get a GTX 480 now is if your motherboard doesn't have dual PCI-E x16 slots/support SLI or you want to SLI GTX 480s later on.
Good job nVidia - real comeback.
Or you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.
Is that Canadian pricing I see, because in America GTX 460s go for $199!.
For $250 you get a GTX 460 factory overclocked from 675 mhz to 800MHZ! and with 1GB of ram, not 768mb! 2 of which are 90% as fast as a Ati 5970, for $200 less!
I am amazed by the 90% performance boost over a single GTX 460.
Although it has more power consumption than 1 GTX 480,but its a great cost-effective option for those who can't afford the 480 but need similar(or better) performance