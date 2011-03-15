Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Nvidia has a sizable gap in its product line between the GeForce GTS 450 and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. The company is filling that gap with an all-new card called the GeForce GTX 550 Ti. Is this product a worthy competitor for AMD's Radeon HD 5770?
Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator
We see the same performance spread here that the last few games demonstrated.
zootedSo it consumes more power, and is louder than the 460 768, yet performs just about on par with the 5770? What was the point of this card?
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.