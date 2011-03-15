Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: F1 2010
Let’s try a racing simulation: Codemasters' DirectX 11-enhanced F1 2010:
Here the Radeon HD 5770 achieves a significant advantage over the other cards, including the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. Perhaps this title favors AMD's architecture (which would make sense, considering this is an AMD-featured game).
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.