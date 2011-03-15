Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Nvidia has a sizable gap in its product line between the GeForce GTS 450 and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. The company is filling that gap with an all-new card called the GeForce GTX 550 Ti. Is this product a worthy competitor for AMD's Radeon HD 5770?

Benchmark Results: F1 2010

Let’s try a racing simulation: Codemasters' DirectX 11-enhanced F1 2010:

Here the Radeon HD 5770 achieves a significant advantage over the other cards, including the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. Perhaps this title favors AMD's architecture (which would make sense, considering this is an AMD-featured game).

112 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hardcore_gamer 15 March 2011 20:23
    It consumes more power than the 6850, which is significantly faster.
    Reply
  • Pherule 15 March 2011 20:28
    192-bit, good move there.
    Reply
  • AMD_pitbull 15 March 2011 20:30
    So, when is the release date on this? Or is it going to be another paper launch by the green team?
    Reply
  • zooted 15 March 2011 20:34
    So it consumes more power, and is louder than the 460 768, yet performs just about on par with the 5770? What was the point of this card?
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 15 March 2011 20:36
    The far superior, less power consuming 6850 is available for only $10 more..This card is pointless
    Reply
  • scook9 15 March 2011 20:39
    zootedSo it consumes more power, and is louder than the 460 768, yet performs just about on par with the 5770? What was the point of this card?To cost a lot clearly lol
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 15 March 2011 20:52
    "On par with the 4870"
    "The MSRP of the new card is $149"
    Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
    Reply
  • sithtis 15 March 2011 21:02
    zootedSo it consumes more power, and is louder than the 460 768, yet performs just about on par with the 5770? What was the point of this card?
    God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?

    6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
    Reply
  • K2N hater 15 March 2011 21:03
    @Don

    How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
    Reply
  • cleeve 15 March 2011 21:07
    K2N hater@DonHow about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
    Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.

    As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.
    Reply