Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: Bulletstorm

Let’s see how these cards perform in Epic’s new shooter, Bulletstorm:

Note the drop in frame rates at 1680x1050: this is a problem acknowledged by the developers, who note that any resolution not divisible by eight currently suffers a performance penalty. This is something that will likely be patched in the future. For now, the developer suggests that folks with 1680x1050 monitors may be best served by adding a custom 1680x1048 resolution as they’ve outlined here. As it stands, the Radeon HD 5770 sports a notable advantage at the default 1680x1050 resolution with a minimum frame rate over 30 FPS.

The Radeon HD 5770 even manages a slight advantage over the GeForce GTX 550 Ti at 1920x1080, but the two cards are on par for all intents and purposes. The GeForce GTX 460 768 MB doesn’t show much of an advantage in this game until the 1080p resolution is reached.