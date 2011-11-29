Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Metro 2033 isn’t new, but it remains one of the most brutal games in our test suite. Let’s see how these cards fare at high (but not maximum) quality settings:
The GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core does well here, beating out the more expensive Radeon HD 6970 at 1920x1080 and approaching the older (and more expensive) GeForce GTX 570 across all resolutions. Nvidia's vanilla GeForce GTX 560 Ti performs notably slower.
Since I got the card, with a game, for $249, I'm very happy. An hour of MW3 or SC2 at max settings shows a max temp of 53C.
Because none of these cards are fast enough to run on Ultra unless you're going to drop resolution, and nobody buys this class of card to run below 1080p.
We try to make our benchmark settings realistic, not theoretical.
I play my BF3 on Ultra settings and 1080p with the 6950 2GB. Ans this is not "theoretical". So if the framerate its 10fps everybody should know.