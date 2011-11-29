Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 isn’t new, but it remains one of the most brutal games in our test suite. Let’s see how these cards fare at high (but not maximum) quality settings:

The GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core does well here, beating out the more expensive Radeon HD 6970 at 1920x1080 and approaching the older (and more expensive) GeForce GTX 570 across all resolutions. Nvidia's vanilla GeForce GTX 560 Ti performs notably slower.