Four Overclocked GeForce GTX 580 Cards, Rounded Up

|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Gigabyte GV-N580SO-15I Super Overclock855/1025 MHz core/memory, 1536 MB RAMMSI N580GTX Twin Frozr II/OC800/1024 MHz core/memory, 1536 MB RAM(also run underclocked to 772/1002 MHz core/memory to represent reference performance)Calibre X580 Captain822/1008 MHz core/memory, 1536 MB RAMZotac GeForce GTX 580 AMP²! Edition815/1025 MHz core/memory, 3072 MB RAM
|Power Supply
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 275.5 BETA
reason for MSI's faster performance : faster memory?
though there is a triple slot 580 from ASUS that should also be included.
with all the talk on how the 590 is the 'flagship' card or the 'meat and potatoes',
it's the 580 that really brings home the bacon..