Four Overclocked GeForce GTX 580 Cards, Rounded Up

Today we put four factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 580 cards to the test: Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 580 Super Overclock, MSI’s N580GTX Twin Frozr II/OC, Calibre’s X580 Captain, and Zotac’s GeForce GTX 580 AMP²! Edition. Which one is worth its premium price?

Different Is Good

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 580 is currently the fastest graphics card based on a single GPU. If you want more performance than what it can do, you need to look at a dual-GPU board or a pair of cards in CrossFire or SLI (and if you don't know what the card is capable of, check out GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played).

As we've come to expect, there are board partners who deviate from the company's specification in one way or another in the interest of differentiation. Some employ overclocks straight from the factory, others implement custom cooling solutions, and nearly all try to offer unique features to set their products apart from the pack.

Today we're rounding up four premium GeForce GTX 580s, all of which arrive overclocked, and comparing them to a reference GeForce GTX 580. Our contenders include Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 580 Super Overclock, MSI’s N580GTX Twin Frozr II/OC, Calibre's X580 Captain, and Zotac’s GeForce GTX 580 AMP²! Edition.

ReferenceGeForce GTX 580Gigabyte GeForce GTX 580 Super OverclockMSI N580GTX Twin Frozr II/OCCalibreX580 CaptainZotac GeForce GTX 580 AMP²!
GraphicsClock772 MHz855 MHz800 MHz822 MHz815 MHz
ShaderClock1544 MHz1710 MHz1600 MHz1644 MHz1630 MHz
MemoryClock1002 MHz1025 MHz1024 MHz1008 MHz1025 MHz
GDDR5Memory1536 MB1536 MB1536 MB1536 MB(3072 MB version expected soon)3072 MB
CoolerReferenceWindforce 3xTwin Frozr IIReferenceZalman VF3000
Size11" x 5" x 1.8"11.4" x 5.7" x 1.8"11" x 5.2" x 1.8"11" x 5" x 1.8"11" x 5.3" x 2.5"
Connectors2 x DL-DVI, 1 x mini-HDMI2 x DL-DVI, 1 x mini-HDMI2 x DL-DVI, 1 x mini-HDMI2 x DL-DVI,  3x MiniDP2 x DL-DVI, 1 x mini-HDMI
Form FactorDual-slotDual-slotDual-slotDual-slotTriple-Slot
Price$480 (Newegg)$535 (Newegg)$499 (Newegg)$649 MSRP(1536 MB version)$549 (Newegg)

As mentioned, all of these cards sport factory overclocks of varying degrees. But there are some unique features in the bunch, too. Let’s take a closer look at each unique spin on Nvidia’s design.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Hupiscratch 04 August 2011 11:28
    Great article. Some ASUS boards would be nice on a next round up. And also that MARS card, with two GTX 580 in one board.
  • mayankleoboy1 04 August 2011 11:32
    +1 to include a ASUS DCII card.
    reason for MSI's faster performance : faster memory?
  • whysobluepandabear 04 August 2011 11:56
    The Zotac AMP card looks like it was designed with 1939 Germany in mind.



  • asmodyus 04 August 2011 12:05
    What I don't understand is why you did not use the MSI lighting Extreme with an 832 core clock it would be a better contender in your shoot out here than the twin razor since your using the Zotac 3GB version. Does not really make since when you think of overclocked GTX 580 to leave that card out.
  • hardcore_gamer 04 August 2011 14:08
    Two GTX570s cost only $580. It is a way better option than an overclocked GTX580 imo.
  • 04 August 2011 19:08
    more memory is very handy for gpu based renderer like Mentalray's iray of Chaos group vray RT and it may be better chose over many nvidia quadro card.
  • kikireeki 04 August 2011 19:26
    Conclusion: A high-end overclocked gpu is a waste of money.
  • verbalizer 04 August 2011 20:07
    +2 for the ASUS DC cards, they should have had one of those models in the line-up.
    though there is a triple slot 580 from ASUS that should also be included.
    with all the talk on how the 590 is the 'flagship' card or the 'meat and potatoes',
    it's the 580 that really brings home the bacon..
  • christop 04 August 2011 22:55
    Nice review..
  • TyphX 04 August 2011 23:01
    what do they do with the sample cards after this?
