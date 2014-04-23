Trending

GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

By

Nvidia is in the process of rolling out its GeForce GTX 800M-series graphics modules. Despite the new name, we're still looking at GK104-based GPUs. One thing is for sure, though: the processor is running faster than ever. We benchmark three models.

Results: Metro: Last Light

My notes show that only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 880M is able to hold Metro: Last Light frame rates above 20 FPS throughout the test at 2560x1600, and even then only at mid-range quality with advanced features disabled. The funny thing is that this game still looks great at those settings.

Gamers looking to run a FHD panel at its native resolution should find the GeForce GTX 860M sufficient at 1920x1080, if barely. Again, our analysis applies specifically to the GK104-based version of the module; we don't know exactly where GM107 would land.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Though the GeForce GTX 770M's average frame rates look fairly good, analyzing the minimums show us that only Nvidia's 880M is capable of playing Metro: Last Light smoothly at our High quality settings and the display’s native 1920x1080 resolution.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaptainTom 23 April 2014 07:15
    Eh these generations are all the same cards. Show us a 980M with full maxwell. Then we'll talk...
    Reply
  • dscudella 23 April 2014 08:05
    Looks like maybe two more generations before we see single gpu 4K mobile gaming.
    Reply
  • Puiucs 23 April 2014 08:21
    we need them to finish working on 20nm fast. TSMC just can't do it anymore. global foundries has 14nm only on paper too....
    Reply
  • guvnaguy 23 April 2014 11:09
    I'm actually fairly impressed. Their website says a max of 6 hours battery on "UMA" mode. Would you be able to test this, Tom?

    Previously I wouldn't consider getting a gaming laptop due to their short battery life, even when not gaming. But if a laptop with this kind of hardware can manage 5 - 6 hours, I'd consider it...
    Reply
  • ubercake 23 April 2014 11:30
    Page one gives the impression you might include desktop cards so we could get a frame of reference with regard to desktop v laptop GPU performance. Then I looked immediately at the BF4 page and found no desktop GPUs in the performance charts?
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 23 April 2014 11:54
    Highly disappointed overall by the 800M series performance. I can feel assured that my GTX780Ms in my Alienware 18 will serve me well for at least another year. So, whatever happened to multi-core GPUs?? The concept works well for desktop CPUs, yet we have not seen it in desktop or mobile GPUs as of yet? ATI's Hawaii GPU comes close in certain aspects regarding behavior like a multi-core GPU by handing off processes to other chips within the die. One step closer to a next-gen GPU, yet still so far...
    Reply
  • jrharbort 23 April 2014 13:24
    A shame this didn't include the Maxwell-based 860M. It performs much more in line with what we'd expect from a true next-gen mobile chip (I'm currently using said chip, and still exercising its capabilities). I can say it's roughly 30% faster than the previous gen 765M, and benchmarks by others have shown it to be twice as fast as the GTX 660M while staying at a max of 50W TDP. I've yet to do any real benchmarking myself, so if anyone cares to see any, leave me some suggestions of what to use (preferably free software).
    Reply
  • hannibal 23 April 2014 14:13
    Is there any way of knowing if you get kepler 860 or maxwell 860 when you buy a laptop?
    I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
    Reply
  • jrharbort 23 April 2014 14:24
    Is there any way of knowing if you get kepler 860 or maxwell 860 when you buy a laptop?
    I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
    It is difficult to know unless you get more specific information from the manufacturer before purchase (or find benchmarks of the computer model you're looking at beforehand). The MSi GE60 Apache Pro was the first notebook to feature the Maxwell-based 860M.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 23 April 2014 14:38
    So, whatever happened to multi-core GPUs?? The concept works well for desktop CPUs, yet we have not seen it in desktop or mobile GPUs as of yet?

    GPUs have been multi-core for ages now. Well beyond desktop cores, even. The GTX880M in particular is a 1,536-core GPU. Similar numbers have been around for a long time.
    http://www.geforce.com/hardware/notebook-gpus/geforce-gtx-880m/specifications
    Reply