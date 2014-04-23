GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Results: Metro: Last Light
My notes show that only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 880M is able to hold Metro: Last Light frame rates above 20 FPS throughout the test at 2560x1600, and even then only at mid-range quality with advanced features disabled. The funny thing is that this game still looks great at those settings.
Gamers looking to run a FHD panel at its native resolution should find the GeForce GTX 860M sufficient at 1920x1080, if barely. Again, our analysis applies specifically to the GK104-based version of the module; we don't know exactly where GM107 would land.
Though the GeForce GTX 770M's average frame rates look fairly good, analyzing the minimums show us that only Nvidia's 880M is capable of playing Metro: Last Light smoothly at our High quality settings and the display’s native 1920x1080 resolution.
Previously I wouldn't consider getting a gaming laptop due to their short battery life, even when not gaming. But if a laptop with this kind of hardware can manage 5 - 6 hours, I'd consider it...
I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
GPUs have been multi-core for ages now. Well beyond desktop cores, even. The GTX880M in particular is a 1,536-core GPU. Similar numbers have been around for a long time.
