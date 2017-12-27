Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

Temperatures, Clock Rates & Overclocking

Overclocking

The limits of this card are identical to competing boards with similar power ceilings. At a maxed-out target of 122%, we measured just under 215W. Voltage and (unfortunately) power were the identified limiting factors.

Our sample ran stably with a +200 MHz GPU and +150 MHz memory overclock.

Temperatures & Clock Frequencies

The following table includes starting and end values for our temperature and GPU Boost clock rates.

Start Value End Value Open Test Bench GPU Temperature 29°C 67°C GPU Frequency 1873 MHz 1784 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 22°C Closed Case GPU Temperature 30°C 69°C GPU Frequency 1873 MHz 1759 MHz In-Case Temperature 22°C 40°C OC (Open Test Bench) GPU Temperature (~2530 RPM) 29°C 54°C GPU Frequency 2101 MHz 2063 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 22°C

Temperatures vs. Frequency

Here's a closer look at the data over 15 minutes, during our sample's warm-up phase.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

IR Image Analysis Of The Board's Back

The airflow provided by Gigabyte's three-fan thermal solution is sufficient to keep its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G relatively cool during our gaming loop. Apparently, the company is trying to keep GP104 below 70°C to avoid losing too many GPU Boost steps.

The same observations apply to our tests inside of a closed case, though we do see temperatures roughly three degree higher on average.

With maximum overclocking inside of a closed case, no changes to Gigabyte's fan curve, and a power consumption of ~215W, there's still enough airflow to keep the GPU below 75°C. The voltage converters stay at ~80°C and are thus at no risk of overheating, especially since those temperatures could drop another 3-4° with the backplate in place.

One measurement that really stands out, though, is the memory's lower-than-normal temperature. At this point, we're seeing the benefit of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G's altered board layout, with GP104 rotated by 90°. Way to go, Gigabyte!

Even though our stress test shifts the thermal load toward the memory and its voltage regulation circuitry, the readings stay almost as cool as what we saw during the gaming benchmark.

Even in a closed case, temperatures don't increase by more than ~2°C at certain hot-spots. Also, don't forget that the backplate we removed for these infrared tests does improve cooling performance. Those readings should drop a little once we get it back into place.



