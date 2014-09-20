Trending

HP Z27x Dreamcolor Professional Display Review

HP's new Z27x DreamColor supports all the important color gamuts and carries some distinctly unique features. This screen simply blows us away.

Results: Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

As on the previous page, we’re showing the results from sRGB, Adobe RGB, DCI, and Rec.2020 modes after calibration with the DreamColor Calibration System. Since it’s not the best meter for adjusting color, we don’t feel our charts represent the full potential of the Z27x. Even so, the monitor still performs extremely well.

This is a result we feel few would find fault with. The white point is a tiny bit red, but not visibly so. Blue is slightly under-saturated as you move to the edge of the gamut, but its luminance is tweaked higher to compensate. The overall errors are completely invisible. For all intents and purposes, this is perfect color.

Near-perfect color performance is also found from the Adobe RGB mode. Blue is more on-target than before. The only thing we can see wrong is that magenta is a little off in hue.

The DCI color gamut doesn’t have quite as much green as Adobe RGB, but that primary (as well as red) is closer to the edge of the visible spectrum. The NEC PA272 we tested lost a little ground on that side of the triangle, which the Z27x hits its target quite well. The visible errors are only in the hue of cyan. All other colors and saturation levels are under the three Delta E level. Users mastering for the DCI spec are unlikely to find a more accurate mastering monitor.

The Rec.2020 gamut is large, as you can see, and the Z27x is only able to render a subset of it. The mode is included at user request. Right now, though, there are no displays available at any price that can actually show it all. In fact, engineers I’ve spoken to aren’t sure if it can be achieved with today's technology.

Now we return to the comparison group. The Z27x result is from its sRGB mode.

Considering the limitations of calibrating with a tri-stimulus meter, an average error of 1.29 Delta E is fantastic. It’s the same figure in Adobe RGB. The DCI average error is 2.39 and in Rec.2020 it’s 3.19 Delta E. No matter what mode you use, the color accuracy is top-shelf.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

We’re pretty sure the Z27x is capable of hitting 100 percent for both sRGB and Adobe RGB if calibrated with a spectrometer. We came up slightly short in the DCI mode with 88 percent of the gamut rendered. In Rec.2020, HP claims 68-percent coverage, but we measured 70 percent.

