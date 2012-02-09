Momentus XT 750 GB Review: A Second-Gen Hybrid Hard Drive

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7

We ran PCMark 7 five times before reporting these results. The diagram at the bottom of this page shows you the overall storage performance for each of the test runs leading up to the final set.

Finally, we see performance improvements that are noticeable. The new drive clearly delivers more performance when loading applications than its 500 GB predecessor. It's also able to outpace fast desktop-class hard drives like Western Digital's VelociRaptor at 10 000 RPM.

Once again, the Momentus XT clearly delivers more performance than the other hard drives we tested. It doesn't approach the SSDs in our comparison, but it still shows admirably.

The overall PCMark 7 storage suite results demonstrate that Seagate's new Momentus XT can certainly take a step toward SSD-class performance after a number of runs. So far, so good. Let’s see if these results are mirrored in real-world metrics.