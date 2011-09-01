Picking The Best Ink And Paper For Your Inkjet Printer

Test Your Ink: Bleed Resistance
If officially-branded inks weren't so expensive, no one would bother with third-party cartridges and refilled ink kits. In reality, you can often buy an entirely new inkjet printer instead of new ink cartridges. Most folks only spend extra on those official inks because they're the safe choice, and they've been conditioned to believe that third-party inks deliver poorer performance.
Usually, that's true only to varying degrees. Official inks offer good quality because the printer company can control the supplier and formulation of the ink before it hits the shelf. There is only one HP ink. There are hundreds of companies offering alternative inks. But there is no regulating body to tell you what is good or bad.
The basic composition of ink is fairly simple. The problem is that third-party inks often skimp on one or two ingredients, which affects some aspect of performance: water resistance, fade resistance, drying speed, and color gamut, for example.
|Water-Based Ink Composition
|Component
|Function
|Composition %
|Deionized water
|Carrier medium
|60-90
|Solvent
|Viscosity control, humectant
|5-30
|Dye or pigment
|Colorant, provides color
|1-10
|Surfactant
|Wetting agent, assists in penetrating paper
|0.1-10
|Biocide
|Prevents bacterial growth (allows you to use old ink)
|0.05-1
|Buffer
|Controls pH of ink
|0.01-0.5
|Other additives
|Chelating agent, defoamer, solublizer
|>1
Even so, there are ways to make sure that you get quality third-party inks (though they might not be very convenient). Ideally, you want a bleed-resistant ink, and there's an easy way to test this at home.
Procedure:
- Place a few drops of yellow ink into a tray
- Place a single drop of black ink into the pool of yellow ink
- Wait 30 minutes.
Notice how the black ink on the left side stays clumped together. This indicates high-quality ink because the inks can be expected to dry separately. If the black ink starts to blend into the yellow ink, then you know it's not bleed-resistant, meaning the inks will blend when they're placed on the paper before they even have a chance to dry.
paraphrase of this article: We don't endorse buying first party, brand-name inks and paper; we're just here to tell you the extremes you can go through to find an alternative! p.s. HP is great!
Fade can be an issue on the photos that are left in direct sunlight (conservatory) but there is always the option to take the image to a kiosk for a better quality print, or simply print a different picture for the frame.
I don't keep large collections of printed photos in albums so I guess I might think differently if I did.
could it be BD? you guys probably have a sample but it must be under NDA
==> Does anyone else have this problem? Put in all new cartridges, print two or three pages, let it sit for several weeks and then find one or two cartridges almost empty? BTW I'm using cheap ebay cartridges, and don't plan to spend the money it would take to install a set of Canon units unless that's known to be the cure. I can't remember how the first set of (Canon) cartridges fared.
Thx - Arbie
Make sure to turn your printer off when you aren't using it. If it cycles on and off with your computer, it will cycle through its cleaning process each time. That could be your problem...