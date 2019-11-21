Intel Core i7-9700K 9th Gen CPU Review: Eight Cores And No Hyper-Threading

VRMark, 3DMark

We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure performance, but 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to game engines.

Core i7-9700K's eight physical cores can't keep up with Ryzen 7 2700X during the DX12 and DX11 CPU benchmarks. Even overclocked to 5.1 GHz, Intel's chip lands behind the 4.2 GHz Ryzen.

In the DX12 test, Core i7-9700K offers a nice step forward from its predecessor, the Core i7-8700K. That's despite losing Hyper-Threading Technology. As we can see, though, Ryzen's implementation of simultaneous multi-threading serves up a bit more performance.

UL's VRMark test lets you gauge your system's suitability for use with the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, even if you don't currently own an HMD. UL defines a passing score as anything above 109 FPS. Core i7-9700K posts a surprisingly strong frame rate, beating the overclocked -9900K. Our interpretation is that this benchmark runs best on physical cores, rather than getting split off onto logical processors.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a computationally intense title that scales well with thread count. The stock -9700K and Ryzen 7 2700X essentially tie during the test, with the latter offering a slightly better 99th percentile score. As expected, given the i7-9700K's much higher overclocking headroom, Intel's processor pulls ahead after tuning.



