Intel Core i9-7900X Review: Meet Skylake-X

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor
Grand Theft Auto V
We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.
Intel's stock Core i9-7900X beats the Core i7-7700K by a large margin, and a bit of tuning pushes it past the overclocked Broadwell-E model.
An overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X surpasses Core i7-6900K. The Ryzen 7 1800X won't face a significant pricing challenge from the new eight-core Skylake-X chip, but it will be interesting to see them head to head when we get our hands on one.
All of these processors provide a smooth gaming experience. However, the stock Core i9-7900X experiences some frame time variability in the early stages of this benchmark. The -7700K also encounters a familiar spike near the end of the flight sequence.
Hitman (2016)
The Core i9-7900X leads in both its stock and overclocked configurations. Oddly, as we go through our results, it's evident that this processor tends to provide solid performance in lightly threaded games, but struggles in some heavily-threaded titles. Of course, we would have expected the opposite to be true.
The overclocked -7900X suffers a frame time variance spike in the opening stages of this test that's rivaled only by the overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
We expect the Core i7-7700K to lead in lightly threaded games, and for once, it does.
Core i9-7900X scales well with some tuning to take second place. The overclocked Ryzen processors also fare well in this benchmark, though their stock configurations contribute the only notable frame time outliers. All the CPUs provide solid performance, but it's notable that the lowest-cost processors only trail the leaders by a few FPS.
Cons: Everything else
My biggest problem with this Intel lineup is that if you want 44 PCIe you have to pay $999. No, thanks. My money goes to AMD ThreadRipper.
Good review!
I would like to see 1440p + 2160p resolutions on a suitable high end card (1080ti or equalent) benchmarked with the cpu as well as it would represent real scenarios for the peeps considering such cpu.
Thanks for a good review!
After reading this along with other articles and YT videos, I have no regerts as I enjoy my Milky Way and play my games among other things.
Just my experience. I am not seeking positive reinforcement nor advice.
I just feel very satisfied that I did not wait and cough up 3oo more fore something I could have for less. I know, I know it makes no sense.
But come on fellas, its the computer game!!
PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
CPU: AMD - Ryzen 7 1700 3.0GHz 8-Core Processor ($299.39 @ SuperBiiz)
Motherboard: ASRock - AB350M Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard ($65.98 @ Newegg)
Memory: G.Skill - Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 Memory ($124.99 @ Newegg)
Total: $490.36
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2017-06-19 10:47 EDT-0400
Depends on which watercooler and which ram, but not really.
is about 25-30% faster
costs 105% more
uses 35-40% more power
Ryzen looks really good here, and together with the temperature problems, Intel seems to be in some deep shit.