Crucial m4 And Intel SSD 320: The Other SSD Competitors

Benchmark Results: CrystalDiskMark Streaming Performance

Sequential read throughput should be a major boon to video editors and gamers looking for fast level load times. Overall, our results mirror what we see with Iometer. Crucial's m4 and Intel's 510 continue to fight for third, but this time Intel wins out. The m4 is supposed to reach sequential read speeds up to 415 MB/s, which suggests that Crucial may be slightly overstating performance.

Intel's SSD 320 performs at the top of the SATA 3Gb/s family and matches its rated sequential read performance of 270 MB/s. Even though performance between the drives in the middle fall close to one another, the scores from our 3 Gb/s port configuration show these drives are taking full advantage of the narrower SATA pipeline.

Intel's SSD 510 leads the pack in sequential writes by achieving greater than 300 MB/s—very close to its rated 315 MB/s. This is perhaps the only situation in which the Vertex 3s fall slightly behind. Crucial's m4 slots in between the two Vertex 3s, pushing 275 MB/s to exceed its rated 260 MB/s.

Again, the SSD 320 matches its rated throughput of 220 MB/s. This is about a 2x fold increase from the performance we saw with the X25-M (G2).

OCZ’s Vertex 3s come nowhere near the 525 MB/s cited in its literature. They’re still very fast, though. Surprisingly, we should point out that the Vertex 2 based on 25 nm NAND even gets outperformed by Intel’s X25-M.