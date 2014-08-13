Intel SSD DC P3700 800GB and 1.6TB Review: The Future of Storage

Results: 4 KB Random Performance and Latency

At all capacities, the SSD DC P3700 is rated for at least 450,000 read IOPS, which is right where our samples top out. While Intel's drive hangs out in elite company at lower queue depths, it doesn't match pace with the Micron drives as the commands stack up. The P420m and P320h hit an astounding 750,000 IOPS at a queue depth of 256.

Still, the P3700 doubles the read performance of Intel's SSD 910. Micron may appear to be a clear winner, but the real victor depends on your application. It takes specific tasks to hit such lofty queue depths.

Just like Micron's P420m, the SSD DC P3700 doesn't see much performance variation across queue depth settings.

Put it all into perspective: while the P420m is nearly 5,000 IOPS better than the 800 GB Intel SSD, the company's 1.6 TB model enjoys an almost-50,000 IOPS advantage. Only the more expensive OCZ and Micron P320h drives beat the big SSD DC P3700, and it takes large queue depths to do so. Presented with smaller command queues, the Intel hardware appears more balanced.

We were hoping for lower maximum latency results, but Intel's SSD DC P3700 doesn't quite match Micron's P320h, which continues to serve as our gold standard.