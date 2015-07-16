iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Sequential Mixed Data Sweep

We use the sweeps test in our client and enterprise SSD reviews, and feel they should be used on all storage reviews even if the storage is disk-based. For sequential data, we again chose two measuring points: 128KB and 1MB blocks. On the line graph, the percentage represents the amount of reads. Our 70% read with 30% write test represents workstation workloads.

Both workloads show the iXsystems FreeNAS Mini outperforming the other products on the chart. And in many of the tests, the FreeNAS Mini significantly outperforms its competition.

Looking exclusively at the 1MB line chart, the FreeNAS Mini loses very little performance with mixed data while the others drop off as more writes are introduced.