iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Single-Client SMB Performance
Given the processing power available in NAS products today, it's difficult to believe that this set of tests represents what we use these systems for the most.
In this test, we use a virtual machine running Windows 7 with 2GB of DRAM. The workload generator software is Intel's NASPT, which requires the system to stay under a 2GB memory limit. The VM runs through a dedicated Mellanox ConnectX-3 VPI port with 40Gb of bandwidth back to the core switch, where the device under test is attached. The performance is limited at the DUT and not the load appliance.
Under these home and small office loads, the FreeNAS Mini either performs the best or worst out of the group. There is little in between. Then again, all of the products generate good performance.
How much is the case itself? That I might be interested in, but...
The case is a Supermicro CSE-721TQ-250B which is $160.
A great motherboard would be the X10SDV-F which is $850 (dual GBe Intel nics, Xeon-D 8 core, check Anandtech they did a great review on it). Stronger CPU than the one in this review.
Then for $1017 you can get the X10SDV-TLN4F which includes built in 2x Intel 10GBe as well as 2x Intel GBe.
or for $?? (probably more) the X10SDV-8C-TLN4F which is the same as above but has Hyperthreading (16 threads).
The price still seems kinda high, I'd like to see "real world use" as opposed to benchmarks but that's so difficult to actually do.
If the price seems high then it's not for you, but as said this is not a consumer product for home users. You want a basic, easy solution then investigate some of the WDMYCLOUD options instead. I bought a 4TB model and added a 4TB WD Elements as backup but that's for video storage and not as reliable nor as fast as a business class solution.
$2000 with drives for business is really not bad considering the cost to run a business, loss of data costs, and the fact you can probably write of some as a business expense.
