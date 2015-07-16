iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Single-Client iSCSI Workloads

Even though it is often underutilized, iSCSI is a great way to add storage to desktops and notebooks without adding additional drives to the host system. iSCSI gives you drive letters, as if you were installing physical disks. Small form factor computers, small office computers and game folder installations are perfect for iSCSI.

My kids have massive Steam and Origin libraries, and for some reason they think storage space is unlimited. Both of their systems use small SSDs for the operating system and iSCSI storage for the game libraries. Performance isn't as high of course, but the cost to capacity ratio is much better.