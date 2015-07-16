iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Pricing, Warranty And Accessories

The iXsystems FreeNAS Mini can be ordered a number of ways. The company sells built systems with defined components on Amazon. If you want a full custom experience with your choice of components, iXsystems has a 'request a quote' page on the website here.

The base diskless system starts at $995. Populated models start at 4TB ($1325), 8TB ($1495), 12TB ($1625), 16TB ($1895) and 24TB ($2395). You can move up to 32GB of DDR3 ECC RAM for an additional $145. iXsystems also sells SSD upgrades for read and write cache. The L2ARC 120GB SSD (read cache) is $145 and the ZIL 64GB SSD (write cache) is $115. The newest option added to the FreeNAS Mini is a dual-port 10GbE upgrade for $290.

The FreeNAS Mini ships with a limited one-year warranty. This is an area we feel iXsystems should address, as many competitors offer a standard three-year warranty.

Accessories

iXsystems ships everything you need to get the system up and running. One of the most important accessories is the quick-start guide that helps get the enterprise-grade operating system configured. Since the FreeNAS OS is built on FreeBSD, a version of Unix, Windows users will find some of the settings different than what they may be accustomed to.

The system also ships with a power and network cable. Rounding out the package with a little fun, iXsystems ships a set of Beastie horns that your kids will love (they light up), a sheet explaining why these are included and a sticker set.

iXsystems also provides a free FreeNAS (the operating system) training course with the purchase of a FreeNAS Mini.