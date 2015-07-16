iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Pricing, Warranty And Accessories
The iXsystems FreeNAS Mini can be ordered a number of ways. The company sells built systems with defined components on Amazon. If you want a full custom experience with your choice of components, iXsystems has a 'request a quote' page on the website here.
The base diskless system starts at $995. Populated models start at 4TB ($1325), 8TB ($1495), 12TB ($1625), 16TB ($1895) and 24TB ($2395). You can move up to 32GB of DDR3 ECC RAM for an additional $145. iXsystems also sells SSD upgrades for read and write cache. The L2ARC 120GB SSD (read cache) is $145 and the ZIL 64GB SSD (write cache) is $115. The newest option added to the FreeNAS Mini is a dual-port 10GbE upgrade for $290.
The FreeNAS Mini ships with a limited one-year warranty. This is an area we feel iXsystems should address, as many competitors offer a standard three-year warranty.
Accessories
iXsystems ships everything you need to get the system up and running. One of the most important accessories is the quick-start guide that helps get the enterprise-grade operating system configured. Since the FreeNAS OS is built on FreeBSD, a version of Unix, Windows users will find some of the settings different than what they may be accustomed to.
The system also ships with a power and network cable. Rounding out the package with a little fun, iXsystems ships a set of Beastie horns that your kids will love (they light up), a sheet explaining why these are included and a sticker set.
iXsystems also provides a free FreeNAS (the operating system) training course with the purchase of a FreeNAS Mini.
How much is the case itself? That I might be interested in, but...
The case is a Supermicro CSE-721TQ-250B which is $160.
A great motherboard would be the X10SDV-F which is $850 (dual GBe Intel nics, Xeon-D 8 core, check Anandtech they did a great review on it). Stronger CPU than the one in this review.
Then for $1017 you can get the X10SDV-TLN4F which includes built in 2x Intel 10GBe as well as 2x Intel GBe.
or for $?? (probably more) the X10SDV-8C-TLN4F which is the same as above but has Hyperthreading (16 threads).
The price still seems kinda high, I'd like to see "real world use" as opposed to benchmarks but that's so difficult to actually do.
If the price seems high then it's not for you, but as said this is not a consumer product for home users. You want a basic, easy solution then investigate some of the WDMYCLOUD options instead. I bought a 4TB model and added a 4TB WD Elements as backup but that's for video storage and not as reliable nor as fast as a business class solution.
$2000 with drives for business is really not bad considering the cost to run a business, loss of data costs, and the fact you can probably write of some as a business expense.
On a side note, some guy vehemently argued against using ECC memory with ZFS. He admitted it was really stupid to *not* using ECC memory but he just couldn't admit he was wrong so he kept doubling down on dumb. His major argument? I was a few dollars off on the price of ECC memory.
You have to love the Internet.