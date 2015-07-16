iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Random Performance

With DRAM to cache data reads, the iXsystems FreeNAS Mini outperforms the other NAS products on the chart. And once the cache really kicks in, the IOPS performance skyrockets. If you plan to store virtual machines on the FreeNAS Mini, then this test is a clear indication of the performance you can expect.

Random write performance is a little more tame. Still, the iXsystems FreeNAS Mini, in both cached and uncached configurations, shows an exceptional ability to ramp up performance as queue depth increases.