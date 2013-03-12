Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Review: The Best E-Book Reader?

The Paperwhite Under Various Lighting Conditions

Next, let's compare the Kindle Paperwhite under various lighting conditions and brightness settings.

Regardless of whether you use it in bright sunlight or in a well-lit room, the Paperwhite looks surprisingly natural. Truly, like a piece of paper. There's no washout, and text appears crisp throughout the display.

Even when we dial it down to 66% brightness, the Paperwhite still manages to look great.

In poorly-lit environments, Amazon recommends setting the Paperwhite to a low brightness level. If you’re in complete darkness, you can even dial the brightness down to its absolute minimum and still read the screen reasonably well. The Kindle Paperwhite presents a perfect solution for those of us keeping our significant others up at night with a bedside lamp.