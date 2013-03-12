Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Review: The Best E-Book Reader?

The Paperwhite Under Various Lighting Conditions
Next, let's compare the Kindle Paperwhite under various lighting conditions and brightness settings.
Regardless of whether you use it in bright sunlight or in a well-lit room, the Paperwhite looks surprisingly natural. Truly, like a piece of paper. There's no washout, and text appears crisp throughout the display.
Even when we dial it down to 66% brightness, the Paperwhite still manages to look great.
In poorly-lit environments, Amazon recommends setting the Paperwhite to a low brightness level. If you’re in complete darkness, you can even dial the brightness down to its absolute minimum and still read the screen reasonably well. The Kindle Paperwhite presents a perfect solution for those of us keeping our significant others up at night with a bedside lamp.
Nevertheless, it was an entertaining read! In fact, it's made me register an account here. I can't wait to read more articles like this. Fun stuff!
And you are not bound to Amazon's store with it, even non rooted you can burrow books from electronic libraries and read common formats like EPUB.
worth should be worse
The one advantage of e-ink readers like the traditional kindle, is you can read it in daylight. I have an iPad and spend a lot of time chilling on the back deck during the summer, and I have to go through a lot of seating arrangements to minimize the glare so that I can see the iPad. Ordering a new Kindle just for this purpose.
Cloud sync is great too for those times when I don't have my Kindle with me. I can pick up my phone with my Kindle app and start reading right where I left off on my Kindle and vice versa.
Also, the battery lasts significantly longer (we're talking months of daily reading) if you just shut off the wireless connection when you're not downloading any books or sync-ing to the cloud. If you leave the wireless connection on full-time, you need to recharge after about 4 weeks.
Great article! *thumbs up the article*
If you plan to read a lot where there is natural light (in the sun or shadow outside or near windows, etc) I would really recommend the Paperwhite. Just my personal preference. My eyes are really having a hard time reading on a tablet under such conditions. If you mostly read where you can control the lightning condition the Paperwhite would still be easier on the eyes, but there is no longer a real problem reading on the tablet =)
If you are using your tablet to read, not comment, not surfing the web, not playing, reading, all you need is a previous/next page. The touch screen is not flawless, it will not work then you will skip 3 pages. Then you'll put your kindle on the coach and something will touch the screen and...
Bring back the button please!
Yes I am really pretty sick of the lack of buttons in favor of touch screens. Part of the reason I never really used a first gen iPod touch that someone gave me. If I am walking and have my MP3 player in my pocket... I want it to have buttons, for switching songs and volume up and down. Don't even get me started on phones without physical keyboards.