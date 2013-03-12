Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Review: The Best E-Book Reader?

The Touchscreen And Special Offers
The Kindle Paperwhite succeeds Amazon's Kindle Touch, which also employed a touchscreen. In fact, the home screen and general interface layout of the two devices are quite similar.
As a touch-based e-book reader, the Paperwhite naturally lacks physical buttons. Instead, Amazon employs a user interface that it calls EasyReach, which relies on defined zones for menu access and turning pages.
It's easy enough to access the menu and toolbar; simply tap the top of the screen. To flip to the next page, tap the lower-right half of the screen. Likewise, tap the leftmost edge to go back to the previous page. To take a screenshot, simultaneously tap and hold any two opposite corners of the screen (for example, the top-right and bottom-left, or top-left and bottom-right).
Our only complaint is that EasyReach, in its current form, is optimized for right-handed users. Ideally, we'd like to see an alternative layout for lefties.
After you open a book, the menu is automatically hidden. Only after you tap the top edge does it reappear.
If you're not familiar with the Kindle family, models sold with ”Special Offers" do not differ in any significant way from those without. The sleep screen is the only thing that sets them apart. Instead of pictures, Special Offers models display Amazon advertisements. And they’re not just limited to books. Kindles with Special Offers push ads for anything Amazon sells that the company wants to promote, such as a coupon for $30 off a pair of $100 jeans (an actual example). If you don't mind the ads showing up when you're not using your Paperwhite, buying a Special Offers model allows you to secure a lower price.
And you are not bound to Amazon's store with it, even non rooted you can burrow books from electronic libraries and read common formats like EPUB.
The one advantage of e-ink readers like the traditional kindle, is you can read it in daylight. I have an iPad and spend a lot of time chilling on the back deck during the summer, and I have to go through a lot of seating arrangements to minimize the glare so that I can see the iPad. Ordering a new Kindle just for this purpose.
Cloud sync is great too for those times when I don't have my Kindle with me. I can pick up my phone with my Kindle app and start reading right where I left off on my Kindle and vice versa.
Also, the battery lasts significantly longer (we're talking months of daily reading) if you just shut off the wireless connection when you're not downloading any books or sync-ing to the cloud. If you leave the wireless connection on full-time, you need to recharge after about 4 weeks.
If you plan to read a lot where there is natural light (in the sun or shadow outside or near windows, etc) I would really recommend the Paperwhite. Just my personal preference. My eyes are really having a hard time reading on a tablet under such conditions. If you mostly read where you can control the lightning condition the Paperwhite would still be easier on the eyes, but there is no longer a real problem reading on the tablet =)
If you are using your tablet to read, not comment, not surfing the web, not playing, reading, all you need is a previous/next page. The touch screen is not flawless, it will not work then you will skip 3 pages. Then you'll put your kindle on the coach and something will touch the screen and...
Bring back the button please!
Yes I am really pretty sick of the lack of buttons in favor of touch screens. Part of the reason I never really used a first gen iPod touch that someone gave me. If I am walking and have my MP3 player in my pocket... I want it to have buttons, for switching songs and volume up and down. Don't even get me started on phones without physical keyboards.