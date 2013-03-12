Trending

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Review: The Best E-Book Reader?

Although Amazon's Kindle Fire HD gets all of the glory, the company's hardware business is rooted in e-books. The Kindle Paperwhite's front-light promises something different. But with the recent proliferation of cheap tablets, is it still worth buying?

The Touchscreen And Special Offers

Homescreen

The Kindle Paperwhite succeeds Amazon's Kindle Touch, which also employed a touchscreen. In fact, the home screen and general interface layout of the two devices are quite similar.

As a touch-based e-book reader, the Paperwhite naturally lacks physical buttons. Instead, Amazon employs a user interface that it calls EasyReach, which relies on defined zones for menu access and turning pages.

It's easy enough to access the menu and toolbar; simply tap the top of the screen. To flip to the next page, tap the lower-right half of the screen. Likewise, tap the leftmost edge to go back to the previous page. To take a screenshot, simultaneously tap and hold any two opposite corners of the screen (for example, the top-right and bottom-left, or top-left and bottom-right).

Our only complaint is that EasyReach, in its current form, is optimized for right-handed users. Ideally, we'd like to see an alternative layout for lefties.

After you open a book, the menu is automatically hidden. Only after you tap the top edge does it reappear.

If you're not familiar with the Kindle family, models sold with ”Special Offers" do not differ in any significant way from those without. The sleep screen is the only thing that sets them apart. Instead of pictures, Special Offers models display Amazon advertisements. And they’re not just limited to books. Kindles with Special Offers push ads for anything Amazon sells that the company wants to promote, such as a coupon for $30 off a pair of $100 jeans (an actual example). If you don't mind the ads showing up when you're not using your Paperwhite, buying a Special Offers model allows you to secure a lower price.

56 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Stimpack 12 March 2013 07:12
    I've been contemplating whether I should buy the Kindle Fire or the Paperwhite for a couple of weeks now. While this summation of the Paperwhite and its features helped shed some light (heheh.) on its selling points, I still feel no closer to a decision.

    Nevertheless, it was an entertaining read! In fact, it's made me register an account here. I can't wait to read more articles like this. Fun stuff!
  • slomo4sho 12 March 2013 09:48
    I am still waiting for a Kindle with SD or mSD expandability.
  • kartu 12 March 2013 10:37
    slomo4shoI am still waiting for a Kindle with SD or mSD expandability.It's called "Sony Reader T2". It runs Android. And it's rooted.

    And you are not bound to Amazon's store with it, even non rooted you can burrow books from electronic libraries and read common formats like EPUB.
  • Mark Matthews 12 March 2013 11:34
    Typo on the top of page "results" page...
    worth should be worse
  • Mark Matthews 12 March 2013 11:37
    dirtyferretive read several books on my kindle fire HD, often for hours at a time, and never had an issue with eye strain or battery life. In fact i prefer reading on the kindle HD then a regular book.
    The one advantage of e-ink readers like the traditional kindle, is you can read it in daylight. I have an iPad and spend a lot of time chilling on the back deck during the summer, and I have to go through a lot of seating arrangements to minimize the glare so that I can see the iPad. Ordering a new Kindle just for this purpose.
  • ubercake 12 March 2013 13:33
    I like my Paperwhite. It's really easy on the eyes and does not have all the distractions of a tablet. When I want to read, I use this. It's great under sunlight, but does in fact have a sort of mild glare under artificial overhead lighting conditions. Nothing bad, though. You can just tilt it a little one way or another to elimnate the glare. What is especially great is when it's dark and you're a passenger on a car ride. You can continue to read. The lighting is great and doesn't fatigue your eyes like an LED or LCD screen.

    Cloud sync is great too for those times when I don't have my Kindle with me. I can pick up my phone with my Kindle app and start reading right where I left off on my Kindle and vice versa.

    Also, the battery lasts significantly longer (we're talking months of daily reading) if you just shut off the wireless connection when you're not downloading any books or sync-ing to the cloud. If you leave the wireless connection on full-time, you need to recharge after about 4 weeks.
  • tridon 12 March 2013 13:39
    I really fell in love with the graphs over Display Performance that showed the differences between the Kindles. Please use this the next time you review a Kindle as well. It would be valuable extra information when deciding whether or not to buy a new version a year or two :) It will be very interesting to see if the Paperwhite has improved the clearness in a year.

    Great article! *thumbs up the article*
  • tridon 12 March 2013 13:45
    StimpackI've been contemplating whether I should buy the Kindle Fire or the Paperwhite for a couple of weeks now. While this summation of the Paperwhite and its features helped shed some light (heheh.) on its selling points, I still feel no closer to a decision. Nevertheless, it was an entertaining read! In fact, it's made me register an account here. I can't wait to read more articles like this. Fun stuff!
    If you plan to read a lot where there is natural light (in the sun or shadow outside or near windows, etc) I would really recommend the Paperwhite. Just my personal preference. My eyes are really having a hard time reading on a tablet under such conditions. If you mostly read where you can control the lightning condition the Paperwhite would still be easier on the eyes, but there is no longer a real problem reading on the tablet =)
  • 12 March 2013 14:37
    I've being using 3 models of kindle. The back light on the latest one is great but the touch screen... ARG, my god, a pain in the but. Get me simple buttons, I miss my buttons SO MUCH.
    If you are using your tablet to read, not comment, not surfing the web, not playing, reading, all you need is a previous/next page. The touch screen is not flawless, it will not work then you will skip 3 pages. Then you'll put your kindle on the coach and something will touch the screen and...

    Bring back the button please!
  • shadowfamicom 12 March 2013 15:00
    hadignyI've being using 3 models of kindle. The back light on the latest one is great but the touch screen... ARG, my god, a pain in the but. Get me simple buttons, I miss my buttons SO MUCH.If you are using your tablet to read, not comment, not surfing the web, not playing, reading, all you need is a previous/next page. The touch screen is not flawless, it will not work then you will skip 3 pages. Then you'll put your kindle on the coach and something will touch the screen and...Bring back the button please!
    Yes I am really pretty sick of the lack of buttons in favor of touch screens. Part of the reason I never really used a first gen iPod touch that someone gave me. If I am walking and have my MP3 player in my pocket... I want it to have buttons, for switching songs and volume up and down. Don't even get me started on phones without physical keyboards.
