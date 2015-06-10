Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload

To learn how we test advanced workload performance, please click here.

Throughput Tests

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The advanced PCMark 8 tests with reiterate what we've already shown. Kingston's HyperX Savage 240GB falls far behind the best 2.5" SSDs at this capacity point, and just under several mainstream drives as well.

Service Time

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The light workload latency charts show most of the drives in a tight bunch. But again, the Savage lands on the wrong end of the group. This is one of the most important charts in our review because it is directly linked to user experience at normal workloads.