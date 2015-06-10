Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload
To learn how we test advanced workload performance, please click here.
Throughput Tests
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The advanced PCMark 8 tests with reiterate what we've already shown. Kingston's HyperX Savage 240GB falls far behind the best 2.5" SSDs at this capacity point, and just under several mainstream drives as well.
Service Time
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The light workload latency charts show most of the drives in a tight bunch. But again, the Savage lands on the wrong end of the group. This is one of the most important charts in our review because it is directly linked to user experience at normal workloads.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.