Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature, And Noise
Efficiency
Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.
Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the PE-750's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.
The PE-750's efficiency levels are impressively high under light and normal loads. This platform puts all of the other SFX and SFX-L designs we've tested to shame.
Efficiency At Low Loads
In the following tests, we measure the PE-750's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80 W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.220A
|0.481A
|0.475A
|0.194A
|19.58
|76.91%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|0.828
|11.921V
|5.107V
|3.350V
|5.100V
|25.46
|115.1V
|2
|2.472A
|0.970A
|0.984A
|0.390A
|39.69
|83.75%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|0.898
|11.919V
|5.104V
|3.346V
|5.094V
|47.39
|115.1V
|3
|3.725A
|1.464A
|1.495A
|5.089A
|59.83
|87.41%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|0.927
|11.917V
|5.102V
|3.341V
|5.089V
|68.45
|115.1V
|4
|4.961A
|1.964A
|1.975A
|0.784A
|79.74
|91.29%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|0.938
|11.923V
|5.099V
|3.338V
|5.081V
|87.35
|115.1V
Efficiency under light loads is very high, and noise output is zero thanks to a semi-passive operating mode. We couldn't ask for more from a Platinum-rated SFX-L power supply.
5VSB Efficiency
The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100 mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250 mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1 A or more of load.
We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250 and 1000 mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.101A
|0.50
|73.53%
|0.058
|4.929V
|0.68
|115.2V
|2
|0.251A
|1.24
|78.48%
|0.127
|4.923V
|1.58
|115.2V
|3
|1.002A
|4.90
|83.33%
|0.318
|4.894V
|5.88
|115.2V
|4
|2.501A
|12.09
|81.36%
|0.433
|4.836V
|14.86
|115.2V
The 5VSB rail is highly efficient as well. Enhance does a good job here.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|11.937V
|5.111V
|3.352V
|5.111V
|1.66
|0.135
|115.2V
|Standby
|0.07
|0.006
|115.2V
Phantom power is way lower than the ErP Lot 6 2013 directive's requirements.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature And Output Noise
Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.
The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 39 °C (102.2 °F) to 46 °C (114.8 °F) ambient temperature.
The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 39 °C (102.2 °F) to 46 °C (114.8 °F) ambient temperature.
The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 28 °C (82.4 °F) to 30 °C (86 °F).
Passive operation lasts up to around 120 W of load. Afterwards, the fan spins slowly up to 500 W. With more than 500 W, its speed increases significantly. Beyond 680 W, the noise exceeds 43 dB(A). If you don't plan on pushing this power supply hard, expect it to run quietly. Otherwise, it can get loud.
Lian Li, have you decided to no longer be a true premium brand?
Sure, Lian Li makes great cases (although IMHO they too often screw up their nice minimalist looks with unnecessary clutter, and they're way behind the times in a few usability/ease of build areas today). But how does this relate to this PSU? In no way at all. Lian Li might be "a quality brand, a quality case brand", but that does nothing to change the fact that this is a premium priced PSU built with mind-boggling cost cutting in key areas, making its lifetime radically shorter than it should be. This would barely be okay for a $60 PSU. For a $160 unit, it's not only a deal breaker, it's about on the same level as the engineers shouting "F*ck you!" to every individual buyer.
Fwiw, I've no need of this form factor in a psu, so I'm really not bothered by it so much. But take the comment Aris made above into account. TBH, it'd be very easy to come to your conclusion if not for this psu being in the SFXL category. It really is one of the better ones I've seen reviewed, despite the short warranty. A shorter warranty is typical of the latest comparable units, (Silverstone, for example, has 2-3 years depending on location) the exception being Corsair, possibly. I say possibly because I don't know how their latest sfx units, despite having a longer warranty, compare with this one in overall efficiency, performance. and size.
The latest platinum/titanium rated SFX/SFX-L units carry a price premium. For those demanding a sfx-l unit, the one reviewed above is among the best performers, regardless of it's short warranty.