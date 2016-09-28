Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency is very high for much of the PE-750's operational range. With some tuning and a lower capacity rating (600 W, perhaps), this platform could meet the 80 PLUS Titanium requirements.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

First we removed the top cover and fan. Then we applied 600 W of load for around five minutes before taking photos of the PSU's internals with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Without active cooling, a 600 W load results in high internal temperatures, as expected. The PSU's hottest parts appear to be the FETs on the DC-DC converters, which generate the minor rails (they're typically cooled by the fan). Those FETs are rating for high operating temperatures though, so don't worry too much about them.