Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Efficiency is very high for much of the PE-750's operational range. With some tuning and a lower capacity rating (600 W, perhaps), this platform could meet the 80 PLUS Titanium requirements.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
First we removed the top cover and fan. Then we applied 600 W of load for around five minutes before taking photos of the PSU's internals with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Without active cooling, a 600 W load results in high internal temperatures, as expected. The PSU's hottest parts appear to be the FETs on the DC-DC converters, which generate the minor rails (they're typically cooled by the fan). Those FETs are rating for high operating temperatures though, so don't worry too much about them.
Lian Li, have you decided to no longer be a true premium brand?
Sure, Lian Li makes great cases (although IMHO they too often screw up their nice minimalist looks with unnecessary clutter, and they're way behind the times in a few usability/ease of build areas today). But how does this relate to this PSU? In no way at all. Lian Li might be "a quality brand, a quality case brand", but that does nothing to change the fact that this is a premium priced PSU built with mind-boggling cost cutting in key areas, making its lifetime radically shorter than it should be. This would barely be okay for a $60 PSU. For a $160 unit, it's not only a deal breaker, it's about on the same level as the engineers shouting "F*ck you!" to every individual buyer.
Fwiw, I've no need of this form factor in a psu, so I'm really not bothered by it so much. But take the comment Aris made above into account. TBH, it'd be very easy to come to your conclusion if not for this psu being in the SFXL category. It really is one of the better ones I've seen reviewed, despite the short warranty. A shorter warranty is typical of the latest comparable units, (Silverstone, for example, has 2-3 years depending on location) the exception being Corsair, possibly. I say possibly because I don't know how their latest sfx units, despite having a longer warranty, compare with this one in overall efficiency, performance. and size.
The latest platinum/titanium rated SFX/SFX-L units carry a price premium. For those demanding a sfx-l unit, the one reviewed above is among the best performers, regardless of it's short warranty.