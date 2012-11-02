Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

Image Quality And Settings
Aesthetically, Medal Of Honor Warfighter looks a heck of a lot like Battlefield 3, emphasizing similar grittiness and high contrast. Because the game is built using the same engine, we're not particularly surprised. It's often pretty easy to tell what game an engine employs just by playing around with it a bit.
DICE's engine is purportedly updated in this game, and AMD claims to enjoy optimizations specific to the GCN architecture, such as the depth bounds test. AMD isn't getting much more technical than that. However, the benchmarks will tell us all we need to know.
Medal of Honor Warfighter has four main graphics presets: Low, Medium, High, and Ultra. Although these settings have a huge impact on frame rate, their differences can be subtle:
Most obvious are geometric detail, shadows, shading, and anti-aliasing. But the lighting largely looks similar from one preset to the next, and the appearance of each scene appears quite similar.
We're testing the game at Low, Medium, and Ultra presets in order to demonstrate performance across a wide range of graphics cards.
In CPU benchmark, it would have been better to see the continuous FPS graph , rather than just the single values of 'Average' and 'minimum' .
Also, CPU frequency scaling is needed
I think nvidia's gpu boost is causing the nvidia cards to have higher average and lower minimals since it can render higher fps when less things are going on but they can only have so much performance when the rendering gets tough. I think GPU boost is a pointless feature because of that since why would anyone want high maximal fps and low minimal fps?
and you're missing the 7870 and 7950 in them. just sayin'
Expected more from T.H to be honest.
I'm curious as well, though in my opinion it's most probably a memory bottleneck at 1080p wilth ultra settings. BF3 already uses more than 1GB with max image settings with 4xAA as well so if Warfighter uses an updated Frosbite2 engine, it's highly plausible.
On the other hand, I'm not fully satisfied that they didn't test the game with the 7870. And how about 560ti and 6870(the 2 very popular card from last-gen), I think at least a couple mid-range card from last gen should be tested
