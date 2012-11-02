Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

Image Quality And Settings

Aesthetically, Medal Of Honor Warfighter looks a heck of a lot like Battlefield 3, emphasizing similar grittiness and high contrast. Because the game is built using the same engine, we're not particularly surprised. It's often pretty easy to tell what game an engine employs just by playing around with it a bit.

What's this button do?

Oh.

DICE's engine is purportedly updated in this game, and AMD claims to enjoy optimizations specific to the GCN architecture, such as the depth bounds test. AMD isn't getting much more technical than that. However, the benchmarks will tell us all we need to know.

Medal of Honor Warfighter has four main graphics presets: Low, Medium, High, and Ultra. Although these settings have a huge impact on frame rate, their differences can be subtle:

Most obvious are geometric detail, shadows, shading, and anti-aliasing. But the lighting largely looks similar from one preset to the next, and the appearance of each scene appears quite similar.

We're testing the game at Low, Medium, and Ultra presets in order to demonstrate performance across a wide range of graphics cards.