The Nexus 7 Review: Google's First Tablet Gets Benchmarked

Battery Life And Recharge Time

Battery Life & Recharge Benchmarks (Background Info)

Now, this is why I love the Nexus 7. I can literally use it for an entire day without recharging. Even with Wi-Fi enabled and the display set at maximum brightness, imposing the highest power consumption, the Nexus 7's battery still yields seven and a half hours of use.

When your flight gets stuck on the tarmac for several hours due to "engine trouble," the Nexus 7 could help keep you from going postal (Ed.: Not sure that'll save you from everyone else on the plane, though). Battery life while watching H.264-encoded content on the Nexus 7 approaches a tremendous 10 hours. But be sure you do all of your transcoding at home on your PC to be sure that many hours of video will fit on the tablet's 8 GB repository.

Recharge time is pretty modest, especially when you consider the Nexus 7's battery life. Only three hours are needed to reach a full charge, which is fairly close to what you'd see from a tablet like Amazon's Kindle Fire.