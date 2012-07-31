Trending

The Nexus 7 Review: Google's First Tablet Gets Benchmarked

Googles’s first tablet impresses in a big way. Light, lean, and packed with Jelly Bean, the low-priced Nexus 7 hits the sweet spot and plays all the right notes. If the “perfect” tablet is what you seek, the one-of-a-kind Nexus 7 might be it.

Battery Life And Recharge Time

Battery Life & Recharge Benchmarks (Background Info)

Now, this is why I love the Nexus 7. I can literally use it for an entire day without recharging. Even with Wi-Fi enabled and the display set at maximum brightness, imposing the highest power consumption, the Nexus 7's battery still yields seven and a half hours of use.

When your flight gets stuck on the tarmac for several hours due to "engine trouble," the Nexus 7 could help keep you from going postal (Ed.: Not sure that'll save you from everyone else on the plane, though). Battery life while watching H.264-encoded content on the Nexus 7 approaches a tremendous 10 hours. But be sure you do all of your transcoding at home on your PC to be sure that many hours of video will fit on the tablet's 8 GB repository.

Recharge time is pretty modest, especially when you consider the Nexus 7's battery life. Only three hours are needed to reach a full charge, which is fairly close to what you'd see from a tablet like Amazon's Kindle Fire.

71 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 31 July 2012 11:25
    I've had mine for about a week now, picked it up in JB Hi-Fi for $317 (AUSD 16GB version).

    Extremely impressed, blows my Iconia A500 out of the water.
    I just wish they had cases for the Nexus 7 in stock. :(
  • killerclick 31 July 2012 11:48
    No thanks, I'll wait for Surface Pro. It will only be 5 times more expensive, three times heavier, and I simply must run Photoshop and AutoCAD on a tablet, because... just because.

    Microsoft FTW
  • EzioAs 31 July 2012 11:58
    Wow, it seems that the nexus 7 is a really great product. Every reviewers seems to be very pleased with it's performance, portability and low price. This really is what every tablet should be :). The only issue I heard was that the speakers are quite terrible although I didn't see that mentioned in this review
  • mayankleoboy1 31 July 2012 12:08
    if it had a fruity logo, it would be $400more
  • matter37 31 July 2012 12:37
    Well, I have the Nexus 7 and I love it, I really dont like the 10" screen size on other tablets, I think 7" is great, but speaking of the Surface Pro, depending on how that thing performs it could easily replace my current notebook since it could have the capabilities of a ultrabook
  • bin1127 31 July 2012 12:46
    I was reading the specs and was really impressed with the screen pixel density but missed reading the price first time around. Then when I saw the price that just blew me away.

    This isn't some left field tablet with no supporting software and apps. This is android and all that is attached to the OS. Google is going to blow apple out of the water. I'm looking forward to the lowered earnings guidance from apple any day now.
  • aznshinobi 31 July 2012 13:20
    Love what they've done with the the Nexus lineup. All pretty affordable now and now with Jelly Bean, I'm sure even Apple lovers will like Android honestly. Project Butter and the new Voice Command is much better. Voice is better than Siri now too, pretty awesome.
  • darkchazz 31 July 2012 14:02
    Hope they don't take long to release a nexus 10 tablet. Me want a bigger screen :)
    + Getting all updates first straight from google + best dev support FTW.
  • 31 July 2012 15:25
    Great review, love how Toms always goes a little further while most other gadget sites only present an opinion.

    Any numbers on internal storage and wifi throughput performance?
    Have one on order and it would be interesting to know how long it would take to copy for example a movie onto the device.
  • hardcore_gamer 31 July 2012 18:23
    On the other news, Apple is releasing a smaller version of iPad to compete with nexus 7 at a "compelling price" of $400.
