The Nexus 7 Review: Google's First Tablet Gets Benchmarked

Battery Life And Recharge Time
Battery Life & Recharge Benchmarks (Background Info)
Now, this is why I love the Nexus 7. I can literally use it for an entire day without recharging. Even with Wi-Fi enabled and the display set at maximum brightness, imposing the highest power consumption, the Nexus 7's battery still yields seven and a half hours of use.
When your flight gets stuck on the tarmac for several hours due to "engine trouble," the Nexus 7 could help keep you from going postal (Ed.: Not sure that'll save you from everyone else on the plane, though). Battery life while watching H.264-encoded content on the Nexus 7 approaches a tremendous 10 hours. But be sure you do all of your transcoding at home on your PC to be sure that many hours of video will fit on the tablet's 8 GB repository.
Recharge time is pretty modest, especially when you consider the Nexus 7's battery life. Only three hours are needed to reach a full charge, which is fairly close to what you'd see from a tablet like Amazon's Kindle Fire.
Any numbers on internal storage and wifi throughput performance?
Have one on order and it would be interesting to know how long it would take to copy for example a movie onto the device.