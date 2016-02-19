Nixeus Moda v2 Keyboard Review: Simplicity In The Extreme

Tests And Performance

Key Rollover

By default, the Nixeus Moda v2 offers 6-key rollover, but you can engage Nkey rollover using Fn+F9. The F9 key is labelled with "NK" for your convenience, although there is no LED informing you that the Nkey mode is enabled or not. Without something like the AquaKey test to check, it's difficult to know if the keyboard is set to 6-key or Nkey.

Further, do not attempt to alternate between the two settings in the heat of a battle. It takes several seconds to engage and disengage the Nkey mode, and during that time, the keyboard does not respond to input.

We checked all three Nixeus Moda v2 keyboards, and all successfully engaged every key when Nkey rollover was engaged.

It may seem strange to offer a way to turn NKRO on or off, but Nixeus built this function with both Apple users and legacy hardware in mind. A rep told me that the Macs do not support NKRO, at least on this keyboard, so offering 6KRO as a baseline was important. Further, on legacy PC hardware that may not fully support NKRO, the 6KRO default setting ensures that the keyboard will work properly.

Audio

You can hear the differences between the blue, brown and red switches in the video. What you're hearing should be mostly "standard" blue, brown and red sounds. The switches "float" on top of the back plate as opposed to being nestled into a bowl design, so there's very little to abate the switch noise.

I believe it's subtle enough that the mic couldn't pick it up, but on the blue switches (as I mentioned earlier in this review), I detected a slight grating noise. This is something I have not noticed on other blue switches, including other Kailh blues.