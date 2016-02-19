Trending

Nixeus Moda v2 Keyboard Review: Simplicity In The Extreme

Tests And Performance

Key Rollover

By default, the Nixeus Moda v2 offers 6-key rollover, but you can engage Nkey rollover using Fn+F9. The F9 key is labelled with "NK" for your convenience, although there is no LED informing you that the Nkey mode is enabled or not. Without something like the AquaKey test to check, it's difficult to know if the keyboard is set to 6-key or Nkey.

Further, do not attempt to alternate between the two settings in the heat of a battle. It takes several seconds to engage and disengage the Nkey mode, and during that time, the keyboard does not respond to input.

We checked all three Nixeus Moda v2 keyboards, and all successfully engaged every key when Nkey rollover was engaged.

It may seem strange to offer a way to turn NKRO on or off, but Nixeus built this function with both Apple users and legacy hardware in mind. A rep told me that the Macs do not support NKRO, at least on this keyboard, so offering 6KRO as a baseline was important. Further, on legacy PC hardware that may not fully support NKRO, the 6KRO default setting ensures that the keyboard will work properly.

Audio

You can hear the differences between the blue, brown and red switches in the video. What you're hearing should be mostly "standard" blue, brown and red sounds. The switches "float" on top of the back plate as opposed to being nestled into a bowl design, so there's very little to abate the switch noise.

I believe it's subtle enough that the mic couldn't pick it up, but on the blue switches (as I mentioned earlier in this review), I detected a slight grating noise. This is something I have not noticed on other blue switches, including other Kailh blues.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lun471k 19 February 2016 18:16
    Really great review and teardown. Good job Mr. Colaner.
    Reply
  • Onus 19 February 2016 18:36
    Despite a good teardown, you lost me at:
    It is still, however, a "budget" keyboard, ranging from $70 to $87 at online retailers ...
    and
    ...should attract gamers looking for something inexpensive.
    makes absolutely no sense.
    "Budget" and "inexpensive" I would expect to find in the $20-$40 range.
    Reply
  • scolaner 19 February 2016 18:50
    17530590 said:
    Really great review and teardown. Good job Mr. Colaner.

    Well, shucks. Thanks. ;)
    Reply
  • jessterman21 19 February 2016 19:59
    Sooo, wait for the v3?

    I'd love one of these in the red flavor for gaming.
    Reply
  • Douglas_2 19 February 2016 20:27
    Despite a good teardown, you lost me at:
    It is still, however, a "budget" keyboard, ranging from $70 to $87 at online retailers ...
    and
    ...should attract gamers looking for something inexpensive.
    makes absolutely no sense.
    "Budget" and "inexpensive" I would expect to find in the $20-$40 range.

    It is a budget mechanical keyboard, maybe not a budget keyboard compared to your average keyboard but, gamers and typists can reap the benefits of a mechanical keyboard at a low competitive price.
    Reply
  • alidan 19 February 2016 20:42
    Despite a good teardown, you lost me at:
    It is still, however, a "budget" keyboard, ranging from $70 to $87 at online retailers ...
    and
    ...should attract gamers looking for something inexpensive.
    makes absolutely no sense.
    "Budget" and "inexpensive" I would expect to find in the $20-$40 range.

    mechanical keyboards start at around 1$ per key, and top off somewhere around 300$ before going into specialty custom built keyboards.
    Reply
  • falchard 19 February 2016 23:22
    There are a few things I like in this keyboard. I like there are no USB or Audio ports on it. I don't like how they make the cable thick when added. I like how it doesn't have a bezel so its easier to clean. I also like how they changed the way it tells the consumer scrollLock or capsLock is on. I wish they positioned these indicators with the keys. I also wish they had a num pad since I use it quite often. Illuminated would be nice too.
    Reply
  • sillynilly 20 February 2016 08:08
    It looks like a shoddy Chinese knock off to be honest. With the standard issues you find with quickie products made over there - inconsistent key color, random screws, nibs from the plastic breaks, etc. all read cheap and not well built. I agree with the reviewer - many of the explanations sound like complete crap and make me say no thanks to this cheap offering.
    Reply
  • synphul 22 February 2016 09:09
    I suppose it's not bad for a mechanical tkl. For the price there are other mechanical boards with tenkey and custom backlighting using kailh switches. Considering it lacks these features I'd expect it to be closer to the $60-ish range.
    Reply
  • the1pro 22 February 2016 13:42
    fyi, I have the Noppoo Lolita Spyder, and it's absolutely the same keyboard, sans the "nixeus" logo
    Reply