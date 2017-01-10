Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Passive Cooling Mod

By

Push it to the Limit!

All three games we tested (Metro: Last Light in 1440p, GTA V and The Witcher 3 in 1080p) take a 21% performance hit compared to MSI's stock configuration. At the same time, though, power consumption drops below 60% of the original measurements. Taking into account the 4% slow-down imposed by our 80% power target, the potential loss of performance due to passive cooling doesn’t seem as disheartening as before.

Let's have a look at an example where the GPU negatively affects our benchmark sequence's performance. These limitations are not outside the norm by any means, and they occur routinely in demanding games like the ones we're using to test. We see again that, as of the moment when the GPU’s emergency measures kick in, something else appears to be bottlenecking the system’s performance.

It cannot be our power limit, since there's constant intervention right up until minute 53, when this appears to evaporate.

In the end, this has to be caused by the card's consistently high temperature, and it persists even after the fail-safe brings temperatures down below our preset limit.

SummaryPerformance degrades more slowly than power consumption.Performance is reduced up to 21% as a result of preset limits.There is a performance loss of up to 4% in the benchmarks due to our 80% power target.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bloodroses 10 January 2017 14:12
    That giant cooler is so funny looking on that little card. :)
    Reply
  • FormatC 10 January 2017 14:32
    The smallest guys have the biggest cars ;)
    Reply
  • sephirotic 10 January 2017 15:04
    Full passive is pointless, semi passive is the way to go.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 10 January 2017 15:09
    Thank you for the really nice article Igor. It was an unexpected surprise and a pleasure to read. :-) Very interesting to read.
    Reply
  • Poozle 10 January 2017 15:09
    you know setting the fans to even minimal (20-30%) where you cant detect an audible difference would be safer and nearly as quiet... but I digress
    Reply
  • FormatC 10 January 2017 15:18
    The problem is, that the marketing is telling us that it works. I ordered an original passive card directly from a manufacturer and will check it in a short follow-up. Without any airflow in the case this must fail ;)
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 10 January 2017 15:20
    19136703 said:
    That giant cooler is so funny looking on that little card. :)
    It immediately reminded me of Sapphire's R9 Fury Tri-X:


    Reply
  • FormatC 10 January 2017 16:25
    Same principle, but the used cooler is 4 years old.
    It seems that Sapphire copied the idea ;)
    Reply
  • thor220 10 January 2017 21:51
    It looks like the large tail of that Cooler isn't even doing anything. No point in making a passive cooler that big if it can't transfer the heat.

    I would much rather see a passive water cooled setup with no fans, only the pump.
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 10 January 2017 22:32
    19139141 said:
    It looks like the large tail of that Cooler isn't even doing anything. No point in making a passive cooler that big if it can't transfer the heat.
    What makes you say that? The heat pipes extend the length of the cooler, even the fins at the end should be absorbing and dissipating some of the heat.
    Reply