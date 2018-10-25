Trending

NZXT E Series 850W PSU Review: An Analog Platform With Digital Enhancements

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the E850’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load9.2mV4.5mV5.0mV4.3mVPass
20% Load12.7mV5.2mV5.8mV4.9mVPass
30% Load15.7mV5.7mV6.6mV5.3mVPass
40% Load17.6mV5.9mV6.6mV5.7mVPass
50% Load16.1mV6.4mV7.3mV5.6mVPass
60% Load14.4mV6.6mV7.7mV6.2mVPass
70% Load13.7mV6.9mV8.1mV6.2mVPass
80% Load14.7mV7.2mV9.5mV8.0mVPass
90% Load16.8mV7.4mV9.6mV9.0mVPass
100% Load19.2mV7.7mV10.4mV8.1mVPass
110% Load22.4mV7.8mV10.2mV8.1mVPass
Cross-Load 110.6mV7.2mV9.7mV6.0mVPass
Cross-Load 217.9mV5.6mV6.0mV7.7mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on all of the rails is excellent thanks to a good design and extra filtering caps on the modular cables.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content