NZXT E Series 850W PSU Review: An Analog Platform With Digital Enhancements

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the E850’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 9.2mV 4.5mV 5.0mV 4.3mV Pass 20% Load 12.7mV 5.2mV 5.8mV 4.9mV Pass 30% Load 15.7mV 5.7mV 6.6mV 5.3mV Pass 40% Load 17.6mV 5.9mV 6.6mV 5.7mV Pass 50% Load 16.1mV 6.4mV 7.3mV 5.6mV Pass 60% Load 14.4mV 6.6mV 7.7mV 6.2mV Pass 70% Load 13.7mV 6.9mV 8.1mV 6.2mV Pass 80% Load 14.7mV 7.2mV 9.5mV 8.0mV Pass 90% Load 16.8mV 7.4mV 9.6mV 9.0mV Pass 100% Load 19.2mV 7.7mV 10.4mV 8.1mV Pass 110% Load 22.4mV 7.8mV 10.2mV 8.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.6mV 7.2mV 9.7mV 6.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 17.9mV 5.6mV 6.0mV 7.7mV Pass

Ripple suppression on all of the rails is excellent thanks to a good design and extra filtering caps on the modular cables.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

