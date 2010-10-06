Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Chieftec BPS-450S: Measurements

Efficiency in accordance with the 80 PLUS specification:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

Chieftec scores well in the efficiency measurements, trailing only the Antec EA-380D Green. Topping out with 87% efficiency at 230 V is a great result. At 230 V, the Chieftec BPS-450S and the Antec EA-380D Green are pretty much equal. Chieftec is slightly better when it comes to hold-up time and temperature, though, and the PSU is very quiet.