Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Is there no way to measure how stable the power on each rail is? Some PSU's Ive seen are very efficient but their rails drops below recommended power delivery meaning components are starved. Some even fluxuate which can damage components over time. The only other thing I feel is missing is capacitor aging. Is there any way to simulate 2-3 years use? Most PSU's I use in my main machine get handed down to another rig or sold. 2nd hand PSU's could be false economy!
great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.
Oh, and it was interesting to see a real PSU blow up :D
Looking at the picture and the fan alignment it seems otherwise.
great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.