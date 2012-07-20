Silent Running: Two Fanless Power Supplies And A Quiet One, Tested

Efficiency According To The 80 PLUS Spec, Temperature, And Standby Power
For more test data about these three and other power supplies, please refer to our power supply charts.
Standby Power and Temperature Measurements
For more test data about these three and other power supplies, please refer to our power supply charts.
Standby Power and Temperature Measurements
I think it is quite neat that they have fanless option. I would never take the risk, but if I did I would chose seasonic, my 750W has done me well.
--> argument over.
For the record I am not an American and I don't live in the US :)
I've been buying Corsair and even $45 Thermaltake 500... and I cannot hear them... with the cover open. The problems with FANLESS PSUs and GPUs is that they become heat-sinks... sure they are quiet, but everything around them gets warm. You need to blow the hot air out.
Going from a fanless GPU to something with a huge fan (H.I.S. brand) - the fans barely makes noise and use a rear exhaust and I can run the system fans at a lower speed.
Mitko: get soundproofing material, apply to inside of case. Put case on floor.
My case is on the desk, a foot or so away from me... its no louder than the A/C vent blowing air in the room.