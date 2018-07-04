PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Unfortunately, we observed a hold-up time of less than 17ms. At least the power-good signal was accurate.

Inrush Current

Measured inrush current was very high because of the platform's less-than-optimal design. High Power should fix this as soon as possible.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSX 850GFM’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.254A 1.985A 1.956A 1.000A 84.893 86.265% 655 RPM 15.4 dB(A) 40.25°C 0.970 12.045V 5.043V 3.373V 5.000V 98.409 44.42°C 115.26V 2 11.512A 2.980A 2.945A 1.204A 169.388 90.680% 650 RPM 15.3 dB(A) 40.77°C 0.986 12.030V 5.033V 3.361V 4.984V 186.798 45.54°C 115.16V 3 18.168A 3.483A 3.431A 1.410A 254.477 91.777% 537 RPM 12.0 dB(A) 41.13°C 0.996 12.025V 5.025V 3.352V 4.967V 277.278 46.52°C 115.14V 4 24.845A 3.990A 3.952A 1.617A 339.685 91.549% 537 RPM 12.0 dB(A) 41.83°C 0.995 12.013V 5.016V 3.341V 4.950V 371.040 48.29°C 115.02V 5 31.202A 4.996A 4.957A 1.825A 425.000 91.095% 533 RPM 11.9 dB(A) 42.16°C 0.995 12.002V 5.006V 3.329V 4.933V 466.546 49.39°C 115.01V 6 37.507A 6.008A 5.968A 2.035A 509.517 90.401% 790 RPM 19.3 dB(A) 42.78°C 0.996 11.990V 4.995V 3.317V 4.915V 563.617 50.20°C 114.90V 7 43.888A 7.024A 6.990A 2.247A 594.847 89.547% 987 RPM 25.6 dB(A) 43.28°C 0.997 11.979V 4.985V 3.304V 4.897V 664.288 51.30°C 114.76V 8 50.285A 8.044A 8.021A 2.461A 680.184 88.742% 1100 RPM 29.0 dB(A) 43.68°C 0.997 11.967V 4.974V 3.292V 4.879V 766.471 52.75°C 114.73V 9 57.092A 8.562A 8.535A 2.465A 765.104 87.909% 1395 RPM 35.4 dB(A) 44.43°C 0.997 11.956V 4.964V 3.281V 4.871V 870.337 53.86°C 114.60V 10 63.646A 9.086A 9.085A 3.108A 849.923 86.957% 1390 RPM 35.4 dB(A) 45.80°C 0.997 11.944V 4.955V 3.270V 4.828V 977.405 55.50°C 114.56V 11 70.809A 9.101A 9.110A 3.115A 934.693 86.021% 1380 RPM 35.3 dB(A) 46.76°C 0.998 11.933V 4.947V 3.260V 4.818V 1086.588 56.72°C 114.42V CL1 0.148A 14.005A 14.000A 0.000A 118.581 81.805% 660 RPM 15.4 dB(A) 44.79°C 0.981 12.043V 5.014V 3.327V 5.074V 144.956 53.63°C 115.19V CL2 70.846A 1.002A 1.002A 1.000A 859.269 87.555% 1390 RPM 35.4 dB(A) 45.51°C 0.997 11.942V 4.979V 3.302V 4.929V 981.407 55.18°C 114.56V

Load regulation on the 12V and 5V rails was decent. However, deviations exceeded 3% on the 3.3V rail and 4% at 5VSB. Obviously, load regulation isn't one of the PSX 850GFM's strong points. It's not especially bad either. But the competition in this capacity/price range is tough, making every percentage point count.

Efficiency-wise, the PSX 850GFM easily satisfied the 80 PLUS Gold spec's requirements with 20% and 50% loads. It almost reached 87% under full load, too, despite our grueling 46°C ambient test temperature.

The fan's ramp looks really weird: from 30% load through our mid-load test, it spun slower than what we observed under light loads. Apparently, someone messed with our sample's fan profile. In a worst-case scenario, the fan's speed remained moderate, so noise was kept fairly low.

