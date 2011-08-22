Micro-Stuttering And GPU Scaling In CrossFire And SLI

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 And Unigine Sanctuary

3DMark 11

Unigine Sanctuary

Interim Assessment:

In both benchmarks, the multi-GPU setups scale excellently. but we can't help but notice that each company's driver team puts a lot of effort in passing these tests. If actual games ran as well as the easily-optimized synthetics, we wouldn't even need to write stories like this one.