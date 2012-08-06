Trending

Gigabyte Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock: Now With Windforce 5X

Gigabyte’s Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock is huge, heavy, overclocked, and very different-looking. Its Windforce 5X cooler employs five 40 mm fans. We benchmark the card, spend some time tweaking it, and measure the noise those blowers make.

In Video: Noise And Fan Speed Results

We chose several fixed fan speeds to benchmark the Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock's fan noise. For each speed setting, we recorded both video and audio from a distance of 50 cm; this is the same distance we used to measure noise level. The audio was recorded by the same equipment used to measure noise level, and then added to the video track after recording was complete.

Test System
ProcessorCore i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Overclocked to 4.5 GHz
CoolerProlimetech Supermega + Noiseblocker Multiframe
Memory4 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX DDR3-1600
Mother BoardGigabyte Z68X-UD7-B3
Operating System and DriverWindows 7 Ultimate x64 Catalyst 12.6 WHQL
Test SoftwareFurMark, OCCT

30% Fan Speed

We used a 30% fan speed as our starting point for testing Gigabyte's Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock at idle (with an ambient temperature of 28 degrees Celsius).

The factory-set 40% duty cycle is overkill when the card isn't doing anything. At 30%, its noise level isn’t as bad as we thought it might be. The five fans do generate a metallic whirring noise, which isn’t pleasant.

Since the card is designed to push the warm air through an opening in the side of a case, you can't count on insulation material to help deaden the Super Overclock board's acoustic output. Consequently, any proud owner of this card will just have to live with the noise. At 30% fan speed, we’re looking at under 36 dB(A); 40% takes this up to 38 dB(A).

50% Fan Speed

We saw fan speeds between 45% and 55% in our gaming benchmarks and stress tests. Most games let us hover under 50%, while compute-based apps took us over 50%. This resulted in measurements of up to 45 dB(A) in games and 47 dB(A) in GPGPU applications.

Both numbers are acceptable, even though models with radial fans like Asus' 7970 DirectCU II make a lot less noise. The Asus card drives up ambient temperatures inside your case, though, whereas Gigabyte's Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock actually manages to facilitate case cooling.

We went so far as to compare the temperature of our CPU in a system armed with the Super Overclock card and a Radeon HD 6570 after several hours of use, and didn't see any difference between the measurements.

75% Fan Speed

At 75% duty cycle, five small fans generate 60 dB(A), which is about what the reference Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition demonstrated in our FurMark benchmarks. The GPU temperature maxes out at 65 degrees Celsius with the case closed and 68 degrees Celsius with it open in our stress test, compared to the reference Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition’s 90 degrees Celsius.

After looking at those thermal results, we decided to use a custom fan speed profile. The temperature headroom simply isn't worth the obnoxious noise level.

This is very similar to what happened when we benchmarked Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 680 with Windforce 3X cooling. Gigabyte ended up changing its fan speed profile in the card’s BIOS after consulting with us.

100% Fan Speed

The only way to push the fan to 100% is to dial it in manually. The noise level reaches a jet engine-like 62.9 dB(A), which is far above what anyone should even consider listening to on a regular basis. Then again, under normal use, nobody will have to. We included it just to give a reference for the maximum possible noise level.

Bottom Line

Gigabyte's Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock with Windforce 5X cooling is quieter than we expected. Its noise level isn't bad at idle, and it's acceptable under load, measuring less than 50 dB(A) at fan speeds of around 50%. We’ll try to optimize the noise level even further by using the card’s cooling reserves with our custom fan speed profile.

57 Comments Comment from the forums
  • unksol 06 August 2012 12:24
    While the cooler is an interesting concept, and the cards components are solid build quality and attention to detail seem to be severely lacking. The cooler isn't even designed for this board. Loose screws? thermal pads and TIM you have to scrape off/replace and void your warranty? And on a review sample of all things. I can't imagine one off the line would improve that situation...

    And while good on Toms for reporting it why isnt the card tested as it comes from the factory so we know what to actually expect...
  • 06 August 2012 13:04
    I will surely like to have that Gigabyte HD 7970 Super Overclock graphics card and be the only one in the US to claim so.
  • amuffin 06 August 2012 13:17
    The Gigabyte SOC Cards were always on of the most intriguing series out there of GPU's!
  • jase240 06 August 2012 13:18
    I like the idea of this card, but really that thing is LOUD. I have an Asus GTX 670 Direct CUII TOP and its silent even at load its barely audible. Personally I think if someone is going to overclock to the extent that they need a card that keeps the ambient temps to be low, they will probably be liquid cooling their CPU with a radiator at the top of their case(that's what I'm doing).

    Honestly though if this card could be a little quieter it would be a great standard considering most people do still overclock with air coolers, and one thing bad for air coolers is a hot GPU blowing air towards the CPU.
  • goodguy713 06 August 2012 13:31
    To be honest i think its a pretty sexy card.. loud yea.. but still a sweet card.. ill keep my fingers crossed..
  • JeanLuc 06 August 2012 15:17
    Yikes at the fan noise. Makes me glad I invested in a water cooling loop!
  • 06 August 2012 15:34
    Over 90 degrees celcius? That card might not last too long if its under load all the time!
  • hellfire24 06 August 2012 16:00
    gigabyte gtx 7970 *house brick* edition.
    lol
  • gsxrme 06 August 2012 20:00
    Water cooling is truly the only option for really overclocking. Those fans are way to noisy. I wish toms had a 1300Mhz GTX680 listed because my factory ASUS reference board even hits 1300Mhz Core / 6750Mhz Ram with no mods or voltage tweaks. I don't see this as a breakthrough and with the cost of 2500 res monitors less than 1% of the market are running that high.
  • nforce4max 06 August 2012 20:05
    This card isn't meant for the chickens that want cards to mostly silent but is for those who are much more aggressive in overclocking while being more forgiving when it comes to noise. This card isn't that loud compared to some rack mounted servers, I think that you guys could have pushed it further (why not) despite the power consumption. I like the build quality despite the R10 rated inductors that are driving the memory and gpu Q_Q As for the cooler I wonder if the heat pips only make contact with the vapor chamber or actually part of it? It isn't hard to design a good cooler but will cost more to produce.

    A lot of noise is a lot cheaper than going liquid cooling and as hot as it gets where I live you Need a really good cooling solution.
