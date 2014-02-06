AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Results: Battlefield 4
Our first round of tests reflects performance in Battlefield 4 at 1920x1080 using the game's Medium quality preset.
The Radeon R7 260 never dips below 60 frames per second, which is good news given how nice Battlefield 4 looks, even at dialed-down detail levels. In comparison, that's slightly better than twice the performance of AMD's Radeon R7 250 GDDR5.
The frame time variance results are generally low, except for AMD's Radeon R7 250, which demonstrates spikes throughout our benchmark run.
bother with the 260? Skip a couple of beers and get a 260X. An utterly
unnecessary product IMO, it's just making use of dies that couldn't make the
grade for higher models.
Also, it's sad that we don't see single-slot cards anymore.
Ian.
Statements like this are what's causing Watt inflation and the myth that you need a dedicated transformer to run a PC. The review itself points out that system wattage is less than a quarter of the max continuous wattage. I think it's a serious disservice to constantly repeat this statement when it's clearly not true. At the very least it should be rewritten a bit.
I agree - that would be one way AMD could differentiate with some of these models is to have one or two designed to be single-slot and/or low profile. That would add some reason for this insanity.