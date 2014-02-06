AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Results: Battlefield 4

Our first round of tests reflects performance in Battlefield 4 at 1920x1080 using the game's Medium quality preset.

The Radeon R7 260 never dips below 60 frames per second, which is good news given how nice Battlefield 4 looks, even at dialed-down detail levels. In comparison, that's slightly better than twice the performance of AMD's Radeon R7 250 GDDR5.

The frame time variance results are generally low, except for AMD's Radeon R7 250, which demonstrates spikes throughout our benchmark run.