Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Dimensions And Weight

The dimensions reported here don't necessarily match what you've heard from each manufacturer's official technical specifications. Rather, we measure them by hand to assure they're correct. The image and chart below should help illustrate what each measurement actually means. Auxiliary PCI Express power connectors are not included; they have to be added depending on the power plug and cable design.

Model Length (L) Height (H) Depth (D1) Depth (D2) Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB 275 mm 124 mm 38 mm 4 mm Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB 217 mm 120 mm 36 mm 4 mm Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB 287 mm 112 mm 36 mm 4 mm HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB 264 mm 118 mm 38 mm 4 mm HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB 210 mm 105 mm 36 mm 4 mm MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB 263 mm 120 mm 38 mm 4 mm PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB 245 mm 105 mm 38 mm 6 mm Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB 224 mm 105 mm 36 mm 4 mm Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 310 mm 118 mm 38 mm 5 mm Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 266 mm 108 mm 32 mm 4 mm

Graphics Card Weight

The weight of a card might be interesting if you're trying to figure out if any additional support is needed, or to calculate the amount of stress your motherboard might be under in a CrossFire-based setup.