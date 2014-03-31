Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Dimensions And Weight
The dimensions reported here don't necessarily match what you've heard from each manufacturer's official technical specifications. Rather, we measure them by hand to assure they're correct. The image and chart below should help illustrate what each measurement actually means. Auxiliary PCI Express power connectors are not included; they have to be added depending on the power plug and cable design.
|Model
|Length (L)
|Height (H)
|Depth (D1)
|Depth (D2)
|Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB
|275 mm
|124 mm
|38 mm
|4 mm
|Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB
|217 mm
|120 mm
|36 mm
|4 mm
|Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB
|287 mm
|112 mm
|36 mm
|4 mm
|HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB
|264 mm
|118 mm
|38 mm
|4 mm
|HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB
|210 mm
|105 mm
|36 mm
|4 mm
|MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB
|263 mm
|120 mm
|38 mm
|4 mm
|PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB
|245 mm
|105 mm
|38 mm
|6 mm
|Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB
|224 mm
|105 mm
|36 mm
|4 mm
|Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|310 mm
|118 mm
|38 mm
|5 mm
|Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|266 mm
|108 mm
|32 mm
|4 mm
Graphics Card Weight
The weight of a card might be interesting if you're trying to figure out if any additional support is needed, or to calculate the amount of stress your motherboard might be under in a CrossFire-based setup.
|Model
|Weight
|Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB
|1.57 lbs / 715 g
|Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB
|1.56 lbs / 708 g
|HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB
|1.62 lbs / 736 g
|MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB
|1.65 lbs / 748 g
|Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB
|1.16 lbs / 527 g
|Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|2.29 lbs / 1039 g
|Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|1.69 lbs / 767 g
I can personally attest to the MSI Gaming R9 270X. While MSI stretches this year's Twin Frozer a little too far all the way up to the R9 290X, the R9 270X thru 280X are right in the sweet spot of this cooler's capabilities.
I have the MSI 270X in a Silverstone SG05 for one of the family gaming PCs. I picked it up in December for $200 on Newegg. When it's not used for gaming, it is scrypt mining for a little extra cash for the boys. Overclocked and with a slightly tweaked fan profile, it pulls in 400-425KH/s and stays at 70C at 50% fan RPM, and the tonal quality is also very good with the larger fan blades.
Currently at $250 on Newegg, it's a little steep unless you want to mine on the side for a little ongoing cash rebate on the card. The $200 that I paid was definitely a bargain, but I think the card is worth $220-230 based on gaming, cooling performance and overall quality.