Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Cooling The Radeon R9 270 And 270X

Because AMD has so many board partners, and because their products launch at staggered intervals, we changed the way we round them up, starting with Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated. The Tom's Hardware team in Germany has been busy working on Radeon R9 270 and 270X cards also, so we thought it was time to publish their findings (now 10 cards-deep) here as well.

Overseas, the Radeon boards aren't priced as problematically as they are in the U.S. Over there, you can find some pretty solid deals. Here, they're less compelling, starting at least $50 higher than AMD's $180 launch price. For the sake of summing up our local market, though, let's do a spot check on what Newegg has in stock.

Radeon R9 270 (Newegg) HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB Out of stock Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB $230

Radeon R9 270X (Newegg) Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB $350 Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB Out of stock Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB $300 HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB $280 MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB Out of stock PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB $280 Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB $345 Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB $300

As additional cards become available, we plan to add them and update the round-up. Based on reader feedback, we're also publishing certain parameters you won't find on every data sheet. Still, specs like measured length, width, and height are crucial for proper fitment, so you'll find all of that in the following pages. Also included are videos, along with fan and temperature diagrams. If firmware gets updated, we test that too.

Radeon R9 270 and 270X Overview

