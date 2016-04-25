Raidmax Monster RX-700AT Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The front of the box sports a photo of the PSU along with a close shot of the fan grille. The unit's capacity is highlighted in large white letters, and right above it is a mention of the efficiency rating. On the front-top, a series of icons depict the semi-modular design, the 135mm fan, the Japanese caps, the single +12V rail and the protection features (described as complete, though Raidmax is missing OTP). Finally, the 80 PLUS Titanium badge is in the upper right-hand corner.

On the top of the box, Raidmax provides its feedback on how to connect PCIe cables when you're using power-hungry graphics cards. If your board needs more than 225W, only connect one PCIe connector per cable. Given that this PSU has two PCIe cables with two connectors each, you'll have to use them both to drive high-end GPUs.

One side of the box depicts a graphical list of available connectors, while the other side hosts a power specifications table.

The back includes a long feature list and two graphs depicting the fan speed and efficiency curves. Raidmax informs us that its RX-700AT is compliant with the ErP Lot6 2014, though as far as we know there is only an ErP Lot6 2013 directive that states power consumption at standby must be lower than 0.5W.

Contents

The PSU is wrapped in a nylon bag. Only its lower side is covered by packing foam; we'd like to see a top cover as well for adequate protection during shipping.

Beyond the nylon pouch, Raidmax's bundle includes several Velcro straps along with a number of zip ties, two sets of fixing bolts, an AC power cord and the modular cables. All in all, the accessory list is complete, and we appreciate the inclusion of a thumb-screw set.

Exterior

Thanks to a nicely designed fan grille, the RX-700AT is appealing. Its finish looks durable and it isn't a fingerprint magnet (though it's not matte, either). On the front, a large power switch is installed next to the AC socket, while the specifications label is stuck to one of the PSU's sides.

The modular panel consists of only four sockets, minimizing the number of removable cables. We'd prefer if there were fewer native cables. In fact, I prefer completely modular configurations to simplify installation.

The RX-700AT's dimensions are a little larger than normal, and those native cables will be a let-down for many enthusiasts. Nowadays, most high-end PSUs are fully modular; only the budget-oriented ones seem to be semi-modular. So, it's a little weird to see an expensive Titanium-rated PSU with four native cables. But as we mentioned, Titanium is a hard efficiency level to achieve, and getting rid of the modular connections helps Raidmax get there.

Cabling

All four native cables are stealth. We would like them to be flat as well to block less airflow inside the chassis. In addition, flat cables usually are easier to route.

The single modular PCIe cable is round, while the other four modular cables feature individually sleeved wires. Overall, the cabling combination is pretty odd.